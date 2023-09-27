Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Manchester City – Eight changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Manchester City.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to build on a very good week of action.

The Champions League away point at the San Siro sandwiched in between the Premier League wins over Brentford and Sheffield United.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Manchester City to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Sheffield United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson, Almiron, Wilson, Barnes

We know there are going to be changes, just a case of how many AND who they will be.

The big positive of course is that this is a very different situation to what we saw in the past. Making changes doesn’t necessarily mean a big drop in quality, with Newcastle United now surely having the strongest bench they have ever had in their history.

I think it makes sense for Dubravka to get a game and Pope a rest, especially as you never know when you might need your reserve keeper if injury happens to Nick Pope. Your number two goalkeeper needs some football ideally.

I have long thought that this game would be the one where Eddie Howe unleashes his exciting young full-backs. I see both Hall and Livramento starting. The only question for me is whether it will be as full-backs or wing-backs?

Assuming it is a back four, it looks a safe bet that Jamaal Lascelles will come in and captain the team, my money then is on Botman partnering him.

I think Eddie Howe will give Bruno Guimaraes a shift off after his talisman has started all seven matches for Newcastle so far, as well as two for Brazil. I reckon Sandro Tonali comes in to fill his role / position.

Playing alongside the Italian, I think the NUFC Head Coach will keep Longstaff and Anderson in.

Up front?

After Callum Wilson started on Sunday, I am very confident we will now see them taking turns at least for the next week or two. Isak to come in for this match, Wilson to start against Burnley, Isak back in for PSG a week today…

Murphy will come in for a start as well on the right, in my opinion. Whilst Sunday’s supersub and man of the match Anthony Gordon, looks set to be on the left.

My predicted Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Botman, Hall, Tonali, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Isak, Murphy

So eight changes in my predicted team, with only Botman, Longstaff and Anderson set to start of those that were named in the team on Sunday, if I am proved correct…