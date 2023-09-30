Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Burnley – Nine changes to be made

Looking at this Newcastle team v Burnley.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to build on a very good fortnight of action.

The Champions League away point at the San Siro plus the small matter of Premier League wins over Brentford and Sheffield United, before then that superb performance and victory over Man City in the Carabao Cup.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Burnley to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Pope, Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett, Targett, Tonali, Miley, Hall, Murphy, Isak, Joelinton

What a tough one to call!

You have the fact that Eddie Howe made ten changes on Wednesday and yet still produced a winning side against Manchester City.

Then whilst we know Barnes, Krafth and Willock are all unavailable, on Friday the NUFC Head Coach listed a whole list of players carrying injury and illness concerns. Hopefully, simply a case of exaggeration and misdirection from the Newcastle United boss.

However, clearly he will be juggling his resources and doing his best to keep as many of his squad fit and available for the upcoming games, not just today.

One name we can surely call though is Nick Pope, shame on those calling for him to be dropped and to be made a scapegoat, based on very little.

A class act, he now looks to make it five clean sheets in a row, if he does so then surely Newcastle United win this.

In front of him, it might seem a little harsh on the surface, all but certain though that the defence who kept Man City out will all be left out.

Eddie Howe set to bring back in his tried and tested Trippier, Schar, Botman and Burn combination, injury and illness permitting.

I think we will see the Head Coach intending to use at least three or four subs in his midfield and attacking positions this afternoon, hopefully of course with the game in what looks to be a winning position.

Bruno came on at half-time and put in another excellent performance. As is often the case, our midfield talisman appeared to get injured during that second half, but as invariably happens, carried on and looked fine. Fabian Schar is another who often goes down injured and yet very rarely appears to have any lasting effects.

Unless injury concerns prevent it, I think Bruno starts today.

On his return, Joelinton was asked to put in a full shift by Eddie Howe and was excellent. He is another who I think starts unless injury / fitness issues prevent that.

Sean Longstaff had a shift off on Wednesday night and I think he also plays for sure, unless Eddie Howe feels he isn’t able to do so.

Elliot Anderson could be the one who is most unlucky not to start today, if may assumptions are proved correct.

Supersub Anthony Gordon made it two games in a row in midweek, helping to set NUFC on the road to victory. I think he and Almiron return to the starting eleven.

As for leading the attack, probably the biggest unknown.

I would assume Callum Wilson if he is ok to start, Eddie Howe though flagging up a very minor hamstring issue.

Alexander Isak of course starting and scoring the winner on Wednesday but then going off himself with a tight calf, Eddie Howe saying he was another he’d be making a late call on.

I expect Wilson to start and Isak on the bench, though if neither are deemed fit enough to start, it would almost certainly be Anthony Gordon through the middle and a different look NUFC.

My predicted Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Gordon, Wilson, Almiron

So nine changes in my predicted team, with only Joelinton and Pope set to start of those that were named in the team on Wednesday night, if I am proved correct…