Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Brighton for today’s match at the Amex Stadium

Looking at this Newcastle team v Brighton.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to bounce back from consecutive defeats against Man City and Liverpool.

Newcastle United with an an exceptionally tough opening quartet of games but a win today would put NUFC in a pretty good position moving into the international break.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Brighton to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Almiron, Isak

So will Eddie Howe go for the same line up a fourth time in a row?

On Friday, Eddie Howe gave us his pre-match update on player availability.

Emil Krafth and Joe Willock continue to be definitely ruled out.

Of more concern though was the news on Friday from Eddie Howe on two other players…

“Sven Botman has had an ankle scan and it doesn’t appear too good.

“There is definitely an injury there but it presents okay.

“It is very bruised and a little bit swollen but has been very lightly jogging this week.

“We’re going to see how he is today and make a decision for this weekend.

“Joelinton is another player that we’re going to make a late decision on.

“He hasn’t trained this week.

“Very similar to Sven, he’s done some light jogging and feels better with each day.

“We’re going to make a late call.”

In the meantime, Ronald Koeman hasn’t named Sven Botman in his Netherlands squad for key September Euro qualifiers, with the Dutch media reporting that this is due to injury.

So for me, I reckon Botman definitely won’t start, whilst in the balance for Joelinton.

On deadline day it was claimed Newcastle United had tried to sign Lloris from Tottenham. No real explanation / reasoning given on this by the journalists claiming this offer had been made, so difficult to know what to make of it. For sure you couldn’t see Eddie Howe wanting to play Lloris, nor indeed Dubravka, ahead of Nick Pope.

So unless some injury kept very well hidden, I naturally expect Pope to start today, he has made a really good start to the season and whilst he has conceded four goals in the three matches, none of them he could do much about.

With Botman looking set to be missing, at least one change expected at the back. At some point this season I am sure we will see Tino Livramento and/or Lewis Hall get Premier League starts without any prior warning, two exciting attacking full-backs with pace. However, I can’s see that happening today.

My assumption is that we will see Burn move into the middle to partner Schar, with Trippier right and Targett coming in on the left.

I have found some of the over the top criticism of Bruno a bit bizarre. He might not have been at his very best but I thought he did well against Villa and was decent against Liverpool, whilst against Man City it was a tough day for everybody.

I have even seen calls for him to be dropped but I think that would be a very wrong move and no way do I see Eddie Howe contemplating it.

Sandro Tonali was one of Newcastle’s best players against Liverpool and is looking the part, he will start as well.

I am sure that Eddie Howe would like Joelinton to start but having picked up an injury against Man City and then not able to join in with full training until Friday at the earliest, I think Eddie Howe may go on the side of caution anyway with the Brazilian. He is in the Brazil squad and if he does miss today, it will be interesting to see if Joelinton still travels.

Sean Longstaff was an all but permanent pick last season and if indeed Joelinton isn’t selected, then for sure Howe will have no hesitation selecting the Geordie midfielder.

I wouldn’t rule out totally the possibility of Eddie Howe playing both Wilson and Isak, but again, I don’t think that will be today. I believe he will stick with Isak through the middle but make one other change.

Anthony Gordon was Newcastle’s best player against Liverpool and is sure to start for me, but I think Harvey Barnes might get his first start, with possibly Gordon moved to a different role.

My predicted Newcastle team v Brighton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno, Longstaff, Tonali, Barnes, Gordon, Isak

So three changes in my predicted team, with Targett, Longstaff and Barnes to come in for Joelinton, Botman and Almiron.