Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Brentford for today’s match at St James’ Park

Looking at this Newcastle team v Brentford.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to bounce back from defeats against Man City, Liverpool and Brighton.

Newcastle United with an an exceptionally tough opening quartet of games but a win today would see NUFC potentially start a run of positive results as they have (on paper) a more winnable set of fixtures coming up.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Brentford to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Brighton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Almiron, Isak

On Friday, Eddie Howe gave us his pre-match update on player availability.

Emil Krafth and Joe Willock continue to be definitely ruled out.

The main focus on Sven Botman, Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali, as to whether they would be available.

Eddie Howe indicating that Botman and Anderson look set to be available but having to wait and see on Tonali.

Nick Pope gifted the opening goal at Brighton but I would be amazed if Eddie Howe left him out, Pope not at fault for any of the other goals this season in my opinion and no need to make such a knee-jerk change.

Indeed, that was one of the big messages that came out of Eddie Howe’s pre-match media comments, that whilst the defeats have been a setback, he doesn’t think that overall the first four matches have raised massive grounds for concern, in terms of needing to make radical changes.

One change for sure though surely, is Sven Botman returning if ok to do so, which should be the case as Eddie Howe says he has trained all week.

Tippier on the right, Botman alongside Schar and whilst a section of fans are determined to get Dan Burn out of the team, I think he has been ok at left-back this season and will return there, with Targett dropping to the bench.

Any other changes?

That is the big question in midfield and attack.

Whilst there all kinds of opinions flying around from Newcastle fans as to who should play and who should be left out / dropped, I can’t see big shocks from Howe.

The club laid on a private plane to bring back Almiron, Bruno and Joelinton from South America after all three finished their September international commitments in the early hours of Wednesday (UK time), I expect all three to stay in the NUFC team.

Anthony Gordon is a sure starter on his form so far, which leaves two places to fill.

Even if Sandro Tonali is in a position fitness wise to start today, I think Eddie Howe will be on the side of caution and keep him as a starter on Tuesday back at AC Milan, so I fully expect Sean Longstaff to start.

Callum Wilson was announced as having a contract extension yesterday and picked up another England cap in the week, however, I think he remains on the bench and Isak starts.

At Brentford last season, Newcaste were outplayed and a goal down, with Wilson coming on and together with Isak proved the difference, as the pair combined to cause all kinds of problems for the home side and ending up with a 2-1 away win.

I think Eddie Howe will want to keep that option in reserve, rather than starting with the pair, or indeed leaving out Isak.

My predicted Newcastle team v Brentford:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, Gordon, Almiron, Isak

So two changes in my predicted team, with Longstaff and Botman to come in for Tonali and Targett.