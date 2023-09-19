Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v AC Milan – Three changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v AC Milan.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to build on the gritty but deserved victory on Saturday.

That win over Brentford getting them back on track in the Premier League but now attention switching to the Champions League.

Newcastle United handed the proverbial ‘Group of Death’ and having this trip to the San Siro to kick things off.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v AC Milan to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Brentford:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes

We know that Joelinton and Joe Willock will be missing for sure, whilst Sandro Tonali looks set to be available as a potential starter after Eddie Howe kept him on the bench on Saturday.

No new injuries (apart from Joelinton) reported after that win over Brentford, so hopefully almost a full squad for Eddie Howe to choose from.

A much better performance defensively on Saturday, against a team who had scored eight goals in their opening four Premier League matches.

I would be very surprised if Eddie Howe ends up changing anything in his usual first choice back four and keeper after the clean sheet.

Bruno Guimaraes looked much better against Brentford and will start again, whilst I think Sean Longstaff will also stay in the side after doing well at the weekend. I think Eddie Howe will want his stamina and workrate on the pitch tonight to help try and disrupt the opposition.

Elliot Anderson had a canny game on Saturday as well but I think Sandro Tonali comes back in for sure, with the 20 year old set to be the unlucky one and drop out this time.

Newcastle’s best attacking player so far this season, Anthony Gordon, is another who will surely start.

Though I think there will be two changes to complete the attackin gtrio.

Callum Wilson did really well and capped his performance with the winner against Brentford, however, I believe Alexander Isak will definitely come in and play through the middle for this Champions League clash.

Likewise, Harvey Barnes did well on Saturday, but I think Eddie Howe will be playing Miguel Almiron.

My predicted Newcastle team v AC Milan:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Tonali, Gordon, Isak, Almiron

So three changes in my predicted team, with Tonali, Almiron and Isak coming in for Anderson, Barnes and Wilson.