Opinion

Please don’t treat us like idiots

‘Get closer to the club you love.’

Followed by ‘’Your call is important…..’’ then ‘’You are number 82 in the queue’’

Another ticket type article unfortunately.

Nothing to do with the away ticket allocation (I’m too old to travel away now), more to do with the current Newcastle United Box Office.

Anyone telephoning the Box Office will have the above two phrases spinning around their head for a few days.

My son and I are season ticket holders and both quite computer literate but each of us had a problem with our season tickets which we couldn’t resolve.

Mine was simply that I am abroad for the Brentford match and so wished to pass my ticket on to my six year old grandson. I’m a senior and he is clearly a junior. It proved impossible to do via the website; the message ‘CHANGING FROM SENIOR TO JUNIOR IS NOT ALLOWED. YOU CAN SWITCH ONLY TO MORE EXPENSIVE PRICE TICKETS’ being displayed.

Surely the simple act of a grandfather passing his ticket on to his grandson for one match only couldn’t now be prohibited! So I telephoned the Newcastle United Box Office on Monday but was 82 in the queue, so only waited an hour before more important matters in my life took over and I hung up.

Motivating myself the following day, I tried again and was number 65 in the queue so decided to hang on. Two hours fifty minutes later I was number one in the queue. Quite nerve-wracking really; I’d made a few notes to assist. Then the phone went dead. Seeing me with my head in my hands, my wife said, ‘’well there’s no point getting annoyed’’ in the helpful way that wives do.

So I drove into Newcastle today before the Box Office opened and there was already a small queue which had stretched to about twenty by 10am. Making conversation with quite a few, it was clear that several had waited at least a couple of hours on the telephone only for the call to be terminated when they reached number one. I had put my similar experience down to a technical glitch but it is clearly a very regular occurrence.

Everyone that I spoke to had a different problem to resolve, the frustration and anger was palpable. All seemed quite computer literate but were unable to resolve the problem themselves on their NUFC account. One guy, living in Harrogate, had finished nightshift at 7am and driven directly to Newcastle to resolve his simple query.

By the time the doors opened the camaraderie was good and it reminded me of queuing overnight in a sleeping bag on the cobbles behind the Popular side / East Stand in the 60s and 70s to get tickets, but without the alcohol.

Two polite, professional staff were on duty and resolved our two problems in minutes. Both were clearly common issues and it was clear that both were simple matters but something neither of us would have been able to do without Newcastle United Box Office assistance.

The club is going in the right direction but, as has been said regularly recently, the computer system is just not fit for purpose and the club need to address this issue as soon as possible to prevent loyal (and busy) people like me, and probably hundreds more, having to spend hours on the telephone in a fruitless attempt to speak to anyone before having to travel into Newcastle.

Please don’t treat us like idiots.