Opinion

PGMOL chief Howard Webb makes public match officials conversation deciding controversial Newcastle incident

Howard Webb has taken on the job of improving the standard of officiating at Premier League matches.

Fair to say that this season hasn’t got off to the best of starts for the PGMOL chief and his match officials.

The main focus is the way the system works (or doesn’t work…) when it comes to the on the pitch referee and the VAR (Video Assistant Referee).

PGMOL’s Howard Webb reveals the decision-making process for six much talked about / controversial incidents incidents in the Premier League so far this season when it comes to VAR and the on the pitch referee, via the official Premier League site:

PGMOL and the Premier League are opening up discussions between the referee and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for six key incidents so far this season in the first instalment of “Match Officials: Mic’d Up”, led by Howard Webb, chief operating officer at PGMOL, the organisation that oversees the League’s match officials.

Howard Webb and Michael Owen go through the conversation between the match officials to give fans greater knowledge of how decisions between the officials on the pitch and those in the VAR hub in Stockley Park are made.

Sunday 27 August 2023 – Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2

What happened:

With Newcastle United leading 1-0 in the 28th, a pass is delivered to Alexander Isak just outside the Liverpool penalty area. The Newcastle striker attempts to spin past Virgil van Dijk and into the area but goes to ground after contact with the Liverpool defender.

What did the match officials do:

Referee John Brooks awards a red card to Van Dijk. VAR Stuart Attwell reviews the incident and confirms that the red card should stand.

Howard Webb:

“We think it’s a good identification of a foul by John Brooks, the referee. We see that in the end Van Dijk does play the ball but to get there he clearly kicks through the foot on Alexander Isak.

“It’s not only a free-kick, but it also denies Isak an obvious goalscoring opportunity. He is close to goal, he is going to be able to control the ball quite easily, there are no covering defenders. And, of course, we know the direction is towards the goal.

“Van Dijk is not protected by the fact that if that had happened in the penalty area it would have been a yellow card for an attempt to play the ball or challenge for the ball. It’s outside the penalty area so therefore it still has to be a red card for [denial of goalscoring opportunity]. When that happens outside the penalty area, even if the defender is trying to play the ball, which van Dijk was, the fact he committed a foul means he has to be sent off in this circumstance. It’s quite a clear situation.”

The five incidents covered by Howard Webb as well as the Van Dijk NUFC one, were: Kai Havertz’s overturned penalty; Andre Onana’s non-penalty; Anass Zaroury’s red card; John Egan’s handball penalty; Nathan Ake’s goal v Fulham.

To be honest, in many of these cases when they are going back and analysing the ‘controversial’ decisions, the likes of Howard Webb and PGMOL often don’t pick the real ‘controversial’ ones. In this case, fair enough Howard Webb looking at the shocking decision to allow that Man City goal to stand on Saturday and that just as bad one where Wolves weren’t given the most obvious of penalties when Onana punched the Wolves player.

However, decisions such as the Virgil Van Dijk one weren’t controversial, apart from for the Liverpool fans who ridiculously claimed it wasn’t a red card. He clearly kicked Isak first and it was a very easy red card decision. The real controversial moment in that Newcastle match, was when referee John Brooks totally bottled the situation when only seconds after getting a yellow card, Trent Alexander-Arnold then fouled Anthony Gordon once again for the most obvious of bookings. It was crystal clear that the referee would have booked the Liverpool defender but chose not to because he’d already been given a yellow, so the second one would have meant an automatic red card. These are the kind of dereliction of duty incidents that need to be looked back on and action taken, not looking at something like the Van Dijk one where the 100 per cent correct and obvious decision was made.