Pep Guardiola was out-thought by Eddie Howe

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Wednesday 27 September 8pm

To paraphrase Jon Landau after he watched Bruce Springsteen: “I’ve seen the future of Newcastle United and his name is Livramento.”

Our young right-back nullified the much-vaunted Grealish, who was reduced to fouling him, then kept Doku quiet apart from one challenge when the City wide man tricked him with a neat turn.

Nearly 30 years after Asprilla wowed St James’ Park, another Tino lit up the night with a brilliant performance.

While the first half was almost entirely City’s attack vs United’s defence, they had only one shot on target and that was from an acute angle.

The best chance before the interval fell to Murphy, who should probably have returned the ball to Isak rather than testing Ortega.

The start of the second half was almost role reversals, with City pressed back after Guimaraes and Gordon replaced Hall and Miley, both of whom had done well.

We scored the only goal with the best move of the match.

For all their possession, City rarely threatened to hurt us.

My mate Brian, who knows a bit about football, said Pep Guardiola was out-thought by Eddie Howe.

I can’t disagree with that verdict.

And for all those posters on this website who bemoaned the selection and accused our mastermind of not taking the League Cup seriously . . .

Form an orderly queue outside Fenwicks in the morning.

Pants are not required!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 53

Manchester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 67% (70%) Newcastle 33% (30%)

Total shots were Man City 10 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Man City 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Man City 7 (6) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett (Schar 90+4), Targett, Tonali (Anderson 90), Miley (Bruno 45), Hall (Gordon 45), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 62), Joelinton

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Trippier, Ritchie, Manquillo

