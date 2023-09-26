News

Pep Guardiola says Newcastle United match not as important as following 3 games – His thoughts on team selection

Pep Guardiola has stated that the Manchester City match at St James’ Park isn’t as important as the three games that follow it.

Ahead of the October international break, Man City have four games in total.

Pep Guardiola making clear that Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup comes way behind facing Wolves and Arsenal in the Premier League and Leipzig in the Champions League.

This will be music to the ears of Eddie Howe, who is also set to rotate his squad.

However, in recent days Pep Guardiola had also stated that he wouldn’t be just rotating his first team squad, he also expected to be starting some of his under 21 squad against Newcastle, due to injuries, suspension and so many matches in quick succession.

Pep Guardiola press conference ahead of Manchester City facing Newcastle United, asked how he deals with injuries and suspensions:

“Don’t think about much.

“It is just what is next, which is Newcastle.

“Now is an exceptional situation.

“A lot of players are injured and a lot have played a lot of minutes and they have to rest.

“Tomorrow (at Newcastle United) is important, but Wolves, Arsenal and Leipzig, much more important.

“I have to take into consideration the effort in this period and the injuries, or we are going to be in trouble.

“Jack (Grealish) is much better, Mateo (Kovacic) as well.

“I don’t know how many minutes, from the beginning or second half, but they are (both) going to play minutes.

“He (Kalvin Phillips) will start.

“Not just this week, but for many times since he arrived, Rodri has been really important.

“His consistency, he knows everything, the game like what happened against Forest.

“The second half was a little bit more defensively, you have to do the process, and Kalvin Phillips made three or four incredible options to help us breathe.

“We have to make the process in small spaces and tried to help him to make this step.

“Of course the game tomorrow is important for the next ones, we’ll see in every single game and I will decide what is best for the team.”