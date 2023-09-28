News

Pep Guardiola crying after ‘aggressive’ Newcastle United knock out Manchester City – Glorious

Pep Guardiola watched on as Newcastle United deservedly marched through into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Manchester City dominated the first half but only managed one effort on target, Nick Pope saving with his foot.

Second half and Newcastle United were by far the better and more dangerous of the two teams, restricting Man City to only one more shot on target that was a long rang Grealish effort straight at Pope, whilst in the attacking third NUFC created all kinds of problems with half-time subs Bruno and Gordon helping to spark a very different (winning!) performance.

Pep Guardiola crying on after the match – glorious!

The Manchester City boss doing the classic ‘congratulation to Newcastle United’ BUT then going on to claim that basically Eddie Howe’s ‘aggressive’ side kicked their way to victory.

Pep Guardiola reflecting on Newcastle United knocking Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup:

“First, congratulations to Newcastle, for going through.

“A big compliment to the players, I told them in the locker room, for the way that we played compared to last season against Southampton, we were there.

“We were brilliant first half and of course for the way we played.

“I think Newcastle couldn’t accept our first half dominance, they increased the rhythm and aggression and kicking, and they were there, more aggressive.

“We struggled a little but that’s normal.

“I said at half time the second half will not be like the first.

“I don’t know how many fouls they did and how many we did but we had double yellow cards.

“It is what it is.

“I said to be there in the bad moments and we were there.

“At the end we could not win, with the crowd… congratulations to Newcastle

“We have incredible positive things for many, many players for their good play.

“The competitions we won plus the European Super Cup, we have three more competitions to play in.

“For the rest of the teams, good luck for the Carabao Cup.

“Oscar Bobb was more than brilliant, in all parts offence and defence.

“He played as a number 10, as a striker, as a winger we know in the pockets in the middle he moves really well.

“His intensity is good, he works without the ball. His ability in the first half was in the action with Julian he was a little bit shy.

“He should have finished the action, but it’s normal at that age.

“Also Sergio was really good, all of them, Rico as well and the central defenders – everyone was really good.

“Kalvin played really well. It’s not easy when you have a lack of rhythm and tempo. He did it and he was really good.”

As I said above, Pep Guardiola not genuine with his congratulations to Newcastle comments, his real message is clearly wanting to tell everybody that Newcastle United only won because of their ‘aggression’ and the match officials failing to deal with it, supposedly.

Pep Guardiola ended up getting a yellow card for his touchline behaviour as he couldn’t handle seeing his team lose for once.

He talks of Man City getting ‘double’ the yellow cards that Newcastle got and he should check his facts, Akanji and Phillips for Man City, Bruno and Tonali for NUFC. The reality of course was that if anybody was constantly overstepping the mark and should have been dealt with more severely, it was Phillips. Very lucky to only pick up a booking all game.

As for the numbers of fouls, it was Newcastle 12 and Man City 10, so next to nothing in it. Plus, I thought the referee definitely was more generous to the visitors when it came to blowing for fouls, a fair few times Newcastle players waiting for the whistle to blow when clearly fouled, only for referee Chris Kavanagh to wave Man City on.

Eddie Howe for sure got the better of Pep Guardiola on Wednesday night and the Man City boss did not like it.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Wednesday 27 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 53

Manchester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 67% (70%) Newcastle 33% (30%)

Total shots were Man City 10 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Man City 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Man City 7 (6) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett (Schar 90+4), Targett, Tonali (Anderson 90), Miley (Bruno 45), Hall (Gordon 45), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 62), Joelinton

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Trippier, Ritchie, Manquillo

