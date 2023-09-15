News

Paul Merson verdict on this Newcastle United situation ahead of the weekend

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at NUFC.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now approaching the fifth match of the season.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing at home to Brentford, a massive match after three defeats in a row.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“This game has suddenly become a must-win for Newcastle United if they want to better or match what they achieved last season.

“Look how quickly things can change in football!

“If they fail to win this one, securing a place in the top four could become an issue as they’d have gathered just three or four points from five games, which is a measly return for a club with lofty ambitions.

“Brentford are a threat and have a lot of quality up front.

“But the Magpies are a tough nut to crack at home and should win this one.

“Prediction: Newcastle United 3 Brentford 1”

As Paul Merson says, not a great start to the season.

However, as for things changing… the fact remains that whilst Newcastle United have only three points so far, in the same four fixtures last season they got only one more point!

In 2022/23 it was defeats at home to Liverpool and away at Man City. a win at home to Villa and a draw at Brighton, only the point at Brighton is missing this season.

Not that anybody is happy with only three points from the opening four games BUT most accepting that this has been a very tough opening schedule.

Brentford have currently got three more points than Newcastle BUT they have had three home games and only one away, whilst they have played Palace, Bournemouth, Fulham (away) and Tottenham. With those fixtures I’m sure every Newcastle fan would have been hoping / expecting more than six points.

Last season, of the clubs who finished top half, Brentford had the fewest away wins with only five.

In contrast, in Eddie Howe’s entire time as Newcastle United manager stretching back 22 months, he has only experienced defeat four times in the Premier League at St James’ Park, those against Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool (x2).

Referring to Newcastle United losing three of their opening four games despite finishing top four last season, Paul Merson declares “Look how quickly things can change in football!

Well that works both ways and if Newcastle United pick up nine points from these next three Premier League matches against Brentford, Sheffield United and Burnley, the conversation suddenly becomes very different.

Paul Merson goes for a 3-1 win for Eddie Howe and not being greedy, I’ll take that rather than expecting another 5-1 like last October at St James’ Park.