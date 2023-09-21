News

Paul Merson verdict on this Newcastle United situation after Champions League San Siro opener

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at NUFC.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now approaching the sixth match of the season.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing away at Sheffield United, following on from Tuesday night’s goalless draw at the San Siro.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“I feel this is a must-win for Newcastle, while for Sheffield, this is a ‘must get something’ kind of game.

“The Magpies were fortunate not to lose against AC Milan on their UEFA Champions League return and have been nowhere close to what they were last season.

“In my opinion, they are already out of the title race and could face an uphill battle to secure a top-four spot if they don’t string together a run of wins.

“Sheffield, meanwhile, are already up against it and have already lost a handful of winnable games.

“I think it’ll get worse for them this weekend as Newcastle have enough pace and quality to hurt them.

“Prediction: Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 3”

Paul Merson claiming Newcastle United were ‘fortunate’ not to lose at the San Siro.

I would say Eddie Howe’s team deserved a point after their battling performance, whilst at the same time happy to admit that AC Milan deserved to win based on the stats. However, that is football, plus whilst Nick Pope did really well and handled everything thrown at him, in reality he didn’t have to make any outstanding saves.

An easy comparison is Sheffield United’s most recent game.

The final stats of their game last weekend showed that Tottenham had 70% possession, had 28 shots with 10 of those on target plus 15 corners. Yet seven minutes into added time, they hadn’t scored a single goal and were leading 1-0. These things happen.

Spurs had absolutely battered them but just couldn’t score, then suddenly managed to do that twice only two minutes apart, Spurs winning with goals in the eighth and tenth minute of added time. Paul Heckingbottom was furious, with so much added time having been played.

Difficult to know what to make of Sheffield United.

Ahead of the season, along with Luton, most people were writing them off as certainties for relegation.

Going only by results that view appears fully backed up, as they have only got one point from five Premier League matches and even lost at home to League One Lincoln in the Carabao Cup.

However, Sheffield United have made a habit of losing leads and/or conceding late goals in the Premier League.

They lost to a second half goal at home to Palace, conceded in the 89th minute when losing 2-1 at Forest, conceded in the 88th minute when losing 2-1 at home to Man City, were leading 2-1 at home to Everton and ended up drawing 2-2, then of course this latest VERY late defeat to Spurs.

Yes it was a rearguard action in Milan but the fact remains that this is now two clean sheets in a row for Nick Pope and his back four, they haven’t conceded a goal in over three and a half hours of football. Plus fair to expect that creating chances at Bramall Lane will prove a bit easier than at the San Siro.

After losing 1-0 at home to Palace in their first game, Sheffield United have now conceded two goals in each of their next four Premier League matches.

Paul Merson predicts a 3-0 away win but I think everything points to Eddie Howe’s side quite possibly winning with a 2-0 scoreline, if they can defend like they did against Brentford, whilst also clicking a bit more in attack.

I think there are plenty of goals in this Newcastle United side and just maybe this Sunday could prove that. Especially if NUFC can get the first goal and the Blades have to chase the game, which would be ideal for the pace of the likes of Isak, Gordon and others to exploit on the counter-attack.