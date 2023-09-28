News

Paul Merson verdict on Newcastle United situation now

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now approaching the seventh NUFC Premier League match of the season.

Eddie Howe and his players having faced nine matches in total already, in all competitions.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing at home to Burnley, swiftly following on from Wednesday’s cup defeat of Manchester City.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“Newcastle United were outstanding against Sheffield United last weekend.

“The fact that they had eight different goalscorers in their 8-0 win was a phenomenal achievement.

“Eddie Howe and co followed it up by knocking Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup, indicating that they are showing signs of bouncing back after a rough start to the season.

“If they get after Burnley like they can and play at the tempo that has seen them succeed in recent weeks…

“I think they’ll blow the Clarets away quite comfortably.

“Prediction: Newcastle 3 Burnley 0”

Paul Merson believing Newcastle United can ‘quite comfortably’ blow Burnley away.

Things don’t always turn out as appears most likely to be the case, but based on what has happened in recent weeks, it is difficult to disagree with this Paul Merson assessment.

Burnley have conceded at least one goal in all of their five Premier League matches so far.

Vincent Kompany’s team are on only one point, the same as the other two promoted teams.

Luton (3) are the only Premier League team to have scored less than Burnley (4), whilst Sheffield United (17) are the only PL team to concede more than Burnley (13).

They now meet a Newcastle United side who are on a run of four clean sheets against the likes of AC Milan and Man City, as well as Brentford and Sheffield United.

Whilst at the other end of the pitch the Sheffield United and Aston Villa games have shown what they are capable of if getting the opportunities.

With the kind of quality that was in show with 13 goals scored in those two matches, if Newcastle turn up and are anywhere near their better levels, then the 3-0 that Paul Merson predicts is looking a very likely kind of scorline.