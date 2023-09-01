News

Paul Merson verdict on Newcastle United situation ahead of the weekend

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at NUFC.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now approaching the fourth match of the season.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing away at Brighton, a massive match and challenge.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“This one looks like a really good game.

“The problem is that both teams are coming off bad results.

“Brighton got beaten by West Ham and Newcastle were beaten by 10-men Liverpool last week.

“As such, this is a massive football match for both teams. It’s quite hard to call this one.

“I can see plenty of goals in this game.

“Brighton have to make their possession count and be wary of the threat that Newcastle United possess on the counter.

“The Seagulls play some great football under Roberto de Zerbi. If Ansu Fati does join them, it’ll be a great deal for all parties involved and it will make them even stronger in attack.

“It also shows how far Brighton have come as a team. Fati is a youngster from Barcelona who was widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the game not long ago.

“Prediction – Brighton 2 Newcastle 2”

Very difficult to make strong judgements after only three rounds of Premier League fixtures, although that doesn’t stop plenty of media ‘experts’ doing so, especially where Newcastle United are concerned!

Newcastle United and Brighton handed very different opening schedules.

Newcastle’s couldn’t have been more difficult with Man City, Liverpool and Villa to face, who all finished top seven last season.

Meanwhile, Brighton were given promoted Luton and last season’s relegation battlers Wolves and West Ham.

As Paul Merson says, both clubs ended up with poor results last weekend, Brighton losing 3-1 at home to a Hammers team widely expected to struggle this season, whilst Newcastle threw it away against Liverpool having had the game won and been the better team, both against 11 men and 10 men.

Stating the obvious but putting the ball in the next is the key thing.

Last weekend, Newcastle (23) and Brighton (25) managed 48 shots between them but only scored two goals, one each. With even a marginally better conversion rate, those latest results could have been very different for both.

Between them, Newcastle (8) and Brighton (10) had 18 shots on target against Liverpool and West Ham respectively, a reminder that in football an inspired goalkeeper can totally dictate a final result. I still can’t believe that Alisson kept that Almiron volley out…

Paul Merson has gone for a 2-2 and I can’t disagree with that possibility, indeed, this is definitely a match where you wouldn’t be surprised if any of the three results happen.

Under Steve Bruce, Newcastle United were humiliated home and away, Bruce losing 3-0 both at St James’ Park and the Amex Stadium, in his final two NUFC matches against the Seagulls.

Caretaker boss Graeme Jones steadied the ship after Bruce’s belated sacking and with Eddie Howe watching on from the stands before taking over, got a credible 1-1 draw at Brighton in November 2021.

Eddie Howe also got a very credible 0-0 draw early last season, it seems like an age ago because Graham Potter was still Brighton manager back then.

Thirteen months later and Roberto De Zerbi has got Brighton playing very similar football but taking more chances, which gives the possibility of other teams exploiting at times.

Eddie Howe defeated Brighton at St James’ Park 2-1 in March 2022 and then picked them apart expertly 4-1 in May, a massive match and result which effectively sealed top four for Newcastle and ended any Brighton hopes of doing so.

It will be a fascinating match and I don’t think any doubt that Eddie Howe and his players will be busting a gut to bounce back from that Liverpool nightmare.

If Newcastle United can get it right at the back, then having conceded four goals already at home in three hours of football against Luton and West Ham, Brighton are looking vulnerable at the back and every chance Eddie Howe’s players can take advantage.

If they have their shooting boots on this time and regain the clinical finishing edge we saw against Villa on the opening day…