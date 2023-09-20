News

Pat Nevin really on the money with comments after AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0

Pat Nevin with some really interesting post-match observations, following AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0.

The former Chelsea player working for BBC Radio 5 Live, covering the game.

Pat Nevin really on the money with his comments, excellent.

The player turned pundit showing great balance, just as he used to do on the wing…

Pat Nevin talking on BBC Radio 5 Live, reflecting on Newcastle United’s goalless draw at the San Siro:

“I would say, Newcastle might have just sneaked it for part of the second half, but that happens away from home in the Champions League.

“I think Newcastle could have played a little bit better but I don’t know if they could have worked any harder.

“The workrate right the way through the team was exceptional.

“That’s what kept them in the game.

“They threw their bodies in front of the ball when they had to.

“The keeper [Nick Pope] was good, particularly in the first half.

“In that second half, when Milan had those little sparks of attacking which is what they like to do, there were enough [Newcastle United] bodies back there.

“It didn’t matter if it was Almiron, it didn’t matter if it was Burn, they were all throwing themselves and their bodies in the way.

“They walk away from this tonight and I think they are quite proud of the game.

“I really do think they are very proud of it.

“Not outclassed and knowing and understanding what you have to do to get points away from home in the Champions League.

“So they will walk away without a shadow of a doubt the happier of the teams.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 19 September 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

AC Milan:

Half-time stats in brackets:

Possession was AC Milan 52% (46%) Newcastle 48% (54%)

Total shots were AC Milan 25 (15) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were AC Milan 9 (7) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were AC Milan 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Tonali (Anderson 72), Murphy (Wilson 63), Isak (Barnes 90+1), Gordon (Almiron 63)

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Lewis Miley

Crowd: 65,695 (4,500 NUFC)

(This is class from Eddie Howe following AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 0-0 AC Milan draw – Read HERE)

(AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)