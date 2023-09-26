News

Paolo Di Canio crying because Newcastle United didn’t roll over for AC Milan

Paolo Di Canio is not a happy man.

The former AC Milan player (1994-1996) crying on because Newcastle United held firm and got a point at the San Siro.

Paolo Di Canio claiming ‘Only one team played’ as AC Milan failed to win and didn’t even score a goal in this Champions League home match.

The former Sunderland manager (lasted less than six months, March to September 2013, sacked after picking up only one point in the opening five games of the season) declaring ‘Newcastle did almost nothing’ in the match and ‘just tried to take away the draw’ from the San Siro.

Whilst it is true that before kick-off, no doubt most people connected to Newcastle United would have taken a draw, for sure this wasn’t Eddie Howe’s approach.

Indeed, Newcastle United started really well and gave as good as they got early on, the game going end to end.

The stats (see below) show Newcastle had most possession (54%) in the opening half, not suggesting a side who were constantly under pressure. Instead, it was a case of in that opening 45 minutes, AC Milan getting flurries of activity in and around the Newcastle United box, usually when Newcastle had been trying to go forward but losing possession, giving AC Milan the space to counter-attack in.

Nobody would claim Newcastle were good going forward but as Eddie Howe said afterwards, this was more a case of his players not keeping the ball well enough and not making the best choices in the final third.

Indeed, Nick Pope didn’t in reality have a single really difficult save to make, more a case of AC Milan having a lot of shots form distance that were never a threat, whilst when they did get close in, Pope was right place right time and the home side messed up the few really big chances they had.

I think the second half, Eddie Howe did change things and was focused on getting a point, although the fact that late on his side was getting a lot of players forward and Sean Longstaff nearly won it very late on, shows that this wasn’t just a game where Newcastle tried to defend deep all match.

As for Newcastle United not deserving of anything on the eyes of Paolo Di Canio, interesting to look at those second half stats below. AC Milan has two shots on target to Newcastle’s one in that second half, whilst each team had two corners after the break, the truth is NUFC were very comfortable overall in that second half and in my opinion deserved the battling away point in the end.

Paolo Di Canio speaking to Sky Sports 24 about AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0:

“In the Champions League, we saw that Milan deserved the victory.

“Only one team played.

“They (AC Milan) tried to build and propose a game.

“Newcastle did almost nothing.

“They (Newcastle United) just tried to take away the draw.

“In the end they did it with a bit of luck.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 19 September 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

AC Milan:

Half-time stats in brackets:

Possession was AC Milan 52% (46%) Newcastle 48% (54%)

Total shots were AC Milan 25 (15) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were AC Milan 9 (7) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were AC Milan 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Tonali (Anderson 72), Murphy (Wilson 63), Isak (Barnes 90+1), Gordon (Almiron 63)

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Lewis Miley

Crowd: 65,695 (4,500 NUFC)

