Opinion

One or two Newcastle United stats that the media have ‘forgotten’ to flag up

Interesting to look at these Newcastle United stats.

Even more interesting to look at the Newcastle United stats that the media ‘forget’ to mention.

I think many people don’t realise just how much journalists / media sets the agenda of what the vast majority end up talking about and thinking.

First up, a few standard Newcastle United stats (or related to NUFC) that BBC Sport have now put up:

Burnley are winless in their last nine away league games against Newcastle (D4 L5) since a 1-0 victory in April 1976.

Newcastle won 8-0 against Sheffield United in their last Premier League game, their biggest ever away league win. They had eight different scorers in the match, a new record by a team in a single Premier League match.

Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier has assisted six headed goals in the Premier League in 2023, two more than any other player. His last seven assists have all been for headers, the longest run by a player in the Premier League since Matt Ritchie between 2017 and 2019.

Now a few Newcastle United stats that I haven’t seen mentioned / pushed by the media:

I have seen an awful lot of headlines / overviews since Wednesday night, talking about how it was a much weakened Manchester City second team.

Hmmm. Manchester City made seven outfield changes from their team that had won 2-0 against Forest. Whilst Newcastle United changed all ten outfield players who had won 8-0 at Sheffield United. So exactly who was playing a much changed / weakened second team?

Plus, amongst their ‘weakening’ changes, Pep Guardiola brought in Grealish, Ake and Phillips who cost a combined £200m!

Newcastle United meanwhile were giving first ever NUFC starts to a 17 year old (Miley), a 19 year old (Hall) and a 20 year old (Livramento). The talk of Man City at a supposed disadvantage due to having been ‘forced’ to play young inexperienced players, not exactly standing up (Plus, Dummett starting first game in a year and only his sixth start in almost three years, whilst Lascelles had only started two Premier League matches in the previous 16 months).

Much talk of Manchester City failing to score and not nearly as much talk on Nick Pope keeping four clean sheets in a row (and counting hopefully…) and the NUFC keeper hasn’t been beaten in the last 7+ hours of football. You have to go back a month to that Brighton game, to find the last goal Newcastle conceded, that feels an awful long time ago now.

I also find it very amusing how the Sheffield United match was analysed, the impression out across that putting eight goals past them hadn’t actually been that staggering, as the Blades were clearly hopeless, especially at the back. Hmmm, in all five previous Premier League matches, Sheffield United had never conceded more than two goals in a match and hadn’t lost by more than one goal. This included drawing with Man City with a minute to go and leading at Spurs seven minutes into added time. Not exactly suggesting a team that was expecting an imminent hammering.

Sheffield United conceded eight to Newcastle United but in their first five PL matches combined, had only let in one more. Nine goals conceded in more than eight hours of football. Not a side who had been having a nightmare at the back, until meeting NUFC that is.

A bit of a theme actually running through all of these last four positive results. The media ahead of each of these games saying how difficult / impossible / tricky the Brentford, AC Milan, Sheffield United and Manchester City matches would be. Then in the aftermath, journalists very quick to claim that actually the sides Newcastle had faced hadn’t actually been all that difficult.