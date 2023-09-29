Opinion

Oh thank you gods of football: you are truly magnanimous

After having been given the opportunity to delight in the talents of Tino Livramento as our B+ team put Man City’s B+ team to the sword, we are rewarded with an away tie at Old Trafford.

Oh thank you gods of football: you are truly magnanimous.

If we get through that, everyone planning for the following round might as well start looking for hotel rooms around Anfield ‘cos we appear to be doomed to doing things the hard way this season.

Anyway, I suppose you have to beat the ’top’ teams somewhere along the line, if you want to win something.

That’s what all the professional journalist types and media pundits say.

After all we practically cheated our way to the last Carabou cup final…

The one thing these people don’t remember is that the downside of playing lower league teams is that the, even more rubbish than usual, ref takes pleasure in letting them kick lumps out of your players. Emil Krafth, who has yet to return from injury, can surely testify to that.

That said though, Kalvin Phillips was sailing fairly close to a second yellow or straight up red on Wednesday night… or he would have been in an EPL match.

It seems that anything goes in cup matches these days. Though I did laugh when Pep got booked.

Eddie obviously hadn’t read the script and wasn’t prepared to lose valiantly again.

Though to begin with, when I saw the pairing of Lascelles and Dummett at the back I thought otherwise!

Both played really well considering that they have at best been ‘on the periphery of the squad’. Dummett making one particularly tremendous tackle.

Young Tino though, took my man of the match award. He totally stepped up to fill Trippier’s shoes. The conjuror’s apprentice!

I realise that Chelsea and Man City hoover up so much potential young talent that it purely becomes a transactional process and, especially now, a way of balancing the books.

Developing young talent is so much cheaper than buying it in. I am not going to enter into rant about the valuations placed on young available talent by their ‘reluctantly selling’ clubs. Most people with a modicum of common sense realise that it is a seller’s market and you pay or you walk away.

While it’s interesting to see what is happening with our recent acquisitions in the Eredivisie.

The young talent that is beginning to force it’s way into the team on Tyneside, gives me hope that our future is being planned in a structured way and that we will continue to grow whatever setbacks we have on the way.