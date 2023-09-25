Opinion

Oh it’s such a perfect day

At about 7pm last night, Lou Reed’s ‘Perfect Day’ came on in the jukebox in the Victoria in Whitley Bay.

The music is all piped in nowadays but this song couldn’t have been more appropriate.

The locals on the Coast were in ecstatic mood, cuddles and kisses were in abundance a little earlier as Eddie Howe’s magnificent charges took their bow and encore at an emptying Bramall Lane.

What we all had just witnessed was a Toon masterclass from start to finish as we demolished Sheffield United 8-0.

I’m not going to single out any individual players because they were all great on the day (and lets hope Harvey Barnes makes a speedy recovery).

When I got hyem I treat myself to a couple of single malts and headed for my vinyl collection.

The last song I listened to before I hit the sack was the Drifters’ ‘ Some Kind of Wonderful’.

Newcastle United are now firmly back on track after three clean sheets in a row and I cant wait for our next game against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

As most of you all know, there is always one person who tries to spoil the fun when people are happy en masse.

This happened yesterday in Whitley.

There had been a young bloke apparently going around trying to pi.. on our chips during the game.

He was seemingly looking for a fight and telling anyone that cared to listen that he was a mackem.

After the match he was having a smoke outside the Vic when I was answering a call from my ecstatic grandson.

Overhearing our conversation, he then started on yours truly, and I had to abruptly hang up on the bairn to deal with the interloper.

As Tony M always reminds us on the comments sections, ‘Nothing could be Finer’.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy

