News

Official UEFA site previews AC Milan v Newcastle United – Time to get excited…

The UEFA Champions League is set to kick off once again.

The play-off rounds completed, the group draw followed on 31 August.

Now 19 days following that UEFA Champions League group draw, the football begins.

This is where it all gets real.

As for the return of Newcastle United to the Champions League after a 20 year absence, just have a look at this official UEFA CL preview.

AC Milan v Newcastle United kicks off the action this week (along with Young Boys v RB Leipzig, which is also a 5.45pm kick-off in UK time) in the Champions League.

At the top of their official preview UEFA used a photo of three players at clubs featuring this week, Sandro Tonali one of the trio featured (Harry Kane another).

Whilst as for those who always try to pull us down and say Newcastle United are a nothing club, well, it is interesting to see how the official UEFA site (and others) see us, as the reality….

Official UEFA Champions League preview of this week’s action:

What to look out for on UEFA Champions League Matchday 1

We pick out the teams, players and matches that should be making all the headlines as the UEFA Champions League group stage begins.

The 32 elite teams involved in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage will begin battling for the ultimate prize on 19 and 20 September. Harry Kane is welcoming Man United to his new home, Milan are hosting a recently-awoken sleeping giant, while Galatasaray are bringing the noise. Check out some key talking points.

Tuesday 19 September

AC Milan vs Newcastle United (18:45) (***These UEFA timings are CET, knock an hour off for UK time – 5.45pm)

Young Boys vs Leipzig (18:45)

Feyenoord vs Celtic (21:00)

Lazio vs Atlético de Madrid (21:00)

Paris vs Dortmund (21:00)

Man City vs Crvena zvezda (21:00)

Barcelona vs Antwerp (21:00)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto (21:00)

Wednesday 20 September

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen (18:45)

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin (18:45)

Bayern vs Man United (21:00)

Sevilla vs Lens (21:00)

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (21:00)

Braga vs Napoli (21:00)

Benfica vs Salzburg (21:00)

Real Sociedad vs Inter (21:00)

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

Magpies descend on San Siro

Absent from Europe for 11 years, and from the world’s top club competition since 2002/03, Newcastle were in Pot 4 for the group stage draw.

However, even giants like Paris and Dortmund were not delighted to be paired with the Magpies, whose campaign kicks off against another continental giant, seven-time European champions Milan – the club Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali left to head to England just this summer.

Newcastle drew 2-2 against Inter at San Siro in 2002, Alan Shearer scoring twice, and Eddie Howe hopes his side will not freeze as they return to the big stage, regardless of the calibre of their opponents. “There’s no negativity from us towards the draw,” he said. “It’s challenging but there’s some great European games to experience and great places to visit for our supporters. It’s a great thing.”