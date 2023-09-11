News

Official NUFC unveiling – How the Newcastle United Fanzone will look

In July 2023, the club announced the intention to create a Newcastle United Fanzone.

Back then, the Newcastle United official announcement contained this line:

‘Subject to planning and licensing being granted, it is hoped the fan zone will be open before the end of the year, with an initial lifespan of three years as the club explores potential uses for the site.’

All Newcastle United fans hoping that the ‘potential uses for the site’ will happen ASAP, namely, using this land in a key role of helping to significantly increase the capacity of St James’ Park.

Today the club revealing CGI images (see below) of what the Newcastle United Fanzone will look like.

In reality, this is simply a new / extra business opportunity that is going to be created.

Down in the area where the old Odeon cinema had been, STACK was a very popular food, drink and entertainment venue, which if the planning permission is granted, will be pretty much reproduced up next to St James’ Park AND will be used on a matchday as a Newcastle United Fanzone. As opposed to simply a Fanzone getting created to be used every couple of weeks.

Newcastle United official announcement – 11 September 2023:

Introducing ‘St. James’ STACK, powered by Sela’

Newcastle United has revealed CGI images and the name of its proposed fan zone at Strawberry Place as part of a public consultation event held at St. James’ Park on Monday.

Designs for ‘St. James’ STACK, powered by Sela’ were officially unveiled to members of the public, local residents and neighbouring businesses, with a mix of internal and external images displayed inside the stadium’s Magpie Suite.

This significant step in the planning process also gave those present an opportunity to provide face-to-face feedback to senior Newcastle United and STACK representatives as part of the formal planning process and follows a recent season ticket holder survey commissioned by the club.

If approved, the fan zone will introduce a thriving food, drink and entertainment option for supporters visiting matches at St. James’ Park, as well as creating a bustling midweek leisure and social destination synonymous with the STACK brand. It will be supported by the club’s front-of-shirt partner, Sela – a pioneering destination and experiences organisation.

Built using repurposed shipping containers around a central plaza and main stage area, ‘St. James’ STACK powered by Sela’ will be temporary construction that will attract people of all ages, with carefully curated events and attractions designed for families.

The central plaza and Main Stage area