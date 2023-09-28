News

Official Newcastle United injury update following victory over Manchester City

We have had an official Newcastle United injury update after the Manchester City match.

Eddie Howe asked about the fitness/ injury situation following that excellent victory in the Carabao Cup.

The Newcastle United Head Coach asked in particular about his strikers.

Eddie Howe talking to official club media about his strikers after the win over Manchester City:

“He just had a tightness in his calf, fingers crossed it’s not too bad.

“With Callum Wilson also nursing a bit of a tight hamstring, we are certainly stretched in that area a little bit.”

Eddie Howe had talked ahead of the match about certain (unnamed) players carrying injuries / knocks / illnesses, so hopefully apart from long-term injured Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes, plus Emil Krafth still on his way back to full fitness, hopefully a case of the NUFC Head Coach managing more minor problems and simply doing his best to stop them escalating into anything more serious.

So this is now the full (from what has been made public injury situation:

Emil Krafth – Still working back to full fitness, no detail given on when he could be back available.

Joe Willock – Coming back from injury, hopefully could be back available late October.

Harvey Barnes – Ruled out for ‘months’ by Eddie Howe.

Alexander Isak – A tight calf

Callum Wilson – A tight hamstring

Bruno Guimaraes – Picked up knock on his ankle last night but completed the match.

Paul Dummett – A bit of cramp late in the Man City match (no wonder considering how little competitive football he has played in recent times!).

Sven Botman – Left out last night and carrying a knee issue / knock

Martin Dubravka – Illness

Dan Burn – Illness

Here’s hoping that none of the knocks become anything more serious and it remains a case of Eddie Howe managing these injuries, selecting his team and maybe a case of giving certain individuals a shift off where necessary.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Wednesday 27 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 53

Manchester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 67% (70%) Newcastle 33% (30%)

Total shots were Man City 10 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Man City 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Man City 7 (6) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett (Schar 90+4), Targett, Tonali (Anderson 90), Miley (Bruno 45), Hall (Gordon 45), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 62), Joelinton

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Trippier, Ritchie, Manquillo

