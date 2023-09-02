News

Official Newcastle United injury update after Brighton – Two players

We have had an official Newcastle United injury update after the Brighton match.

Eddie Howe asked about two players who were missing from the matchday squad at the Amex Stadium.

The Newcastle United Head Coach giving updates on the pair.

Eddie Howe asked after the defeat to Brighton, whether Joe Willock was close to returning to action, as he recovers from long-term injury:

“Unfortunately, Joe has had a bit of a setback.

“It’s an Achilles injury not related to his hamstring problem.

“So I think he will be missing for around (another) six weeks.

“We are missing him in terms of his energy.”

Eddie Howe also asked about the injury to Sven Botman and when we can expect him to back playing:

“That is an unknown if I’m honest.

“I don’t know.

“There was hope he might be fit for this game but then he didn’t feel too good yesterday, so he was ruled out.

“We will see how quickly he improves.”

I think the international break has came along at the right time.

Joe Willock having another couple of weeks to be working back towards full fitness, with maybe a return to action after the October international break.

Whilst for Sven Botman, ahead of the Brighton match Eddie Howe said he was doubtful and then Ronald Koeman left him out of the Dutch squad due to injury, according to the media in Holland.

I hope and believes that this fortnight of no matches can enable Botman to bounce back and be ready for our next NUFC fixture which is two weeks away at home to Brentford.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 2 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 90+2

Brighton:

Ferguson 27, 65, 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 56% (59%) Newcastle 44% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 15 (12) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Brighton 5 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett (Lascelles 74), Bruno, Joelinton (Wilson 58), Tonali (Longstaff 58), Gordon, Almiron (Anderson 58), Isak (Barnes 74)

Subs:

Dubravka, Livramento, Murphy, Hall

