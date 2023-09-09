News

Official new Newcastle United training update has given us these clues for Brentford availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery of photos.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of next Saturday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Brentford at St James’ Park.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Friday’s training and the following 14 first team squad players from what we could see:

Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Dan Burn, Paul Dummett, Mark Gillespie, Anthony Gordon, Emil Krafth, Loris Karius, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett

Many players are of course missing due to international duty.

Whilst it is also difficult to draw any major conclusions as to those not seen, who aren’t away with their countries.

However, Joe Willock and Sven Botman are notable absentees in the images released.

The Dutch defender has posted on social media this past week, working in the gym and on an exercise bike. Hopefully he will be ok to join in with group training this coming week, as he recovers from that ankle injury he sustained against Liverpool.

Whilst a week ago Eddie Howe revealed Joe Willock had experienced a setback and was likely to be out for another six weeks, which puts him unavailable until at least mid-October. There is another international break coming up, with West Ham away on Sunday 8 October and then 13 days before Palace at home. So everything crossed that the midfielder might be back in contention for that St James’ Park match.

Great to see Emil Krafth getting more and more involved, although he wasn’t named in the NUFC Champions League squad announced this past week. With the 25 man senior Premier League squad due to be unveiled very soon, Krafth and others may also not make the cut.