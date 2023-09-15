News

Official announcement – Young Newcastle United stars to play parallel games with PSG, AC Milan and Dortmund

Newcastle United kick off their Champions League schedule on Tuesday night against AC Milan.

Running parallel to this match, will be an earlier game that day which will see the young Newcastle United stars up against their AC Milan counterparts.

This process then repeated with each of the other five Champions League group games, the young NUFC stars also getting the chance to match up against their counterparts at PSG and Borussia Dortmund.

This is absolutely invaluable experience for the you Newcastle United players, getting to play the best young players at other top teams from around Europe.

The chance for the stars of the future (on Tyneside) being able to play these matches is yet another advantage that Newcastle United by being part of the Champions League, the kind of thing that other Premier League clubs (and those on mainland Europe) get year after year.

Newcastle United official announcement – 14 September 2023:

‘Dates and kick-off times have been confirmed for Newcastle United Under-19s’ forthcoming UEFA Youth League group campaign.

Following last month’s UEFA Champions League draw, the Magpies’ youngsters will face AC Milan, 2016 Youth League finalists Paris Saint-Germain and German outfit Borussia Dortmund in their Group F schedule, with all ties taking place on the same day as the first-team’s European Cup group matches.

The Toon teenagers, who will be overseen by coaches Ben Dawson and Neil Winskill, will open their campaign with an away tie against Milan on Tuesday, 19th September at the Centro Sportivo Vismara (kick-off 1pm BST).

United’s youngsters will then welcome PSG to the Gateshead International Stadium on Wednesday, 4th October (kick-off 3pm BST) before hosting Dortmund at the GIS on Wednesday, 25th October (kick-off 3pm BST).

Newcastle will make the trip to Germany to face their Dortmund counterparts at the Dortmund Brackel Training Ground on Tuesday, 7th November (kick-off 1pm GMT) before travelling to the French capital to face Les Parisiens in their penultimate group fixture on Tuesday, 28th November at Stade Georges-Levèfre (kick-off 1pm GMT).

Our group finale is set to take place at Whitley Park as the young Magpies welcome Milan to Tyneside on Wednesday, 13th December (kick-off 2pm GMT).

The eight group winners will progress into the last-16 stage while the eight runners-up will go into the play-offs against the winners from the domestic champions path, who will emerge after two knockout rounds featuring 32 initial entrants.

Please note all fixtures, times and venues are subject to change.’