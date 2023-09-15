News

Now six Sky Sports matches confirmed to mid-November for Newcastle United – Two added

Sky Sports have revealed that they are covering two more Newcastle United matches.

Both the Arsenal home match and Bournemouth away have been moved.

This makes it six Newcastle United matches (see below) to be shown live by Sky Sports up to the end of mid-November.

Newcastle United official announcement on Sky Sports live matches up to mid-November 2023:

‘Two of Newcastle United’s November fixtures have been rescheduled in the latest round of Premier League fixture amendments.

The Magpies’ home game against Arsenal at St. James’ Park on Saturday, 4th November will now kick-off at 5:30pm GMT instead of 3pm GMT as initially advertised.

And United’s trip to Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium on Saturday, 11th November will also now kick-off at 5:30pm GMT, as opposed to 3pm GMT.

Both fixtures will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Any further alterations to the Magpies’ fixture schedule will be communicated in due course.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of October 2023:

Saturday 16 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports