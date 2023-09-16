News

Now made public 8 Newcastle United players with less than 10 months left on their contracts

There are now eight Newcastle United players with less than 10 months remaining on their current NUFC contracts.

The club making public (see below) on Friday that a ninth, Callum Wilson, had agreed a 12 month contract extension, which extended his current deal to now 30 June 2025.

As for the other eight, interesting to see what happens these next nine and a half months

Fabian Schar – Current Newcastle United contract ends 30 June 2024

Paul Dummett – Current Newcastle United contract ends 30 June 2024

Mark Gillespie – Current Newcastle United contract ends 30 June 2024

Loris Karius – Current Newcastle United contract ends 30 June 2024

Emil Krafth – Current Newcastle United contract ends 30 June 2024

Jamaal Lascelles – Current Newcastle United contract ends 30 June 2024

Javier Manquillo – Current Newcastle United contract ends 30 June 2024

Matt Ritchie – Current Newcastle United contract ends 30 June 2024

I would guess that as with Callum Wilson, Newcastle United would ideally like to add another year to Schar’s contract, though he may look for a couple of years to be added. Wilson turns 32 in February and Schar does so in December.

As for Jamaal Lascelles, I can’t see the club wanting to see his contract simply run down. My guess would be that he is either sold in January, or the club will try to get him to add another year to his current deal.

Maybe one or two of the others could also end up getting offered another year as well, maybe Karius the most likely if he is happy to stay as third choice keeper.

Official Newcastle United announcement – 15 September 2023:

Newcastle United’s leading goalscorer for the past three seasons, Callum Wilson, has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

The England international and Magpies’ number nine will now stay at St. James’ Park until the summer of 2025 after agreeing the new deal which will see him continue a goal-laden stay on Tyneside following his arrival from AFC Bournemouth in September 2020.

Wilson has scored 40 goals in 79 league games for United, including two from four appearances this season – a record which has seen him move into fifth in the club’s all-time Premier League goalscorers chart. He sits just one goal behind the legendary Les Ferdinand and with eight more goals he will move into second place in the list, behind the great Alan Shearer.

The 31-year-old, who netted 18 times as Eddie Howe’s side finished fourth last season, has scored twice for England, most recently against Malta in June, and won his ninth cap in this week’s victory over Scotland.

Callum Wilson said: “I’m delighted to extend my time here. It’s a fantastic football club, I’ve been welcomed ever since I came through the door and now the club’s going in a fantastic direction and on a journey so it’s nice to commit my future to be to being a part of that.

“We’ve got some great things to look forward to and I think being around here, the city, fan base, is what players dream of so I can’t wait to be around for the next few years.

“When I first joined the club, I had ambitions to come back to the Premier League having been relegated with Bournemouth and over the first few interviews I mentioned Europe and I mentioned getting to 100 Premier League goals.

“They were ambitions of mine and they still are. I’m close to get into the ‘100 Club’ and also becoming the second all-time Premier League scorer for Newcastle would be an amazing achievement, having looked up to Shearer for many years.

“There’s so many fantastic names that have been before me at Newcastle – goalscorers who have worn the number nine – and it’d be nice to join them in the record books during my time here.”

Eddie Howe, who previously worked with Wilson at Bournemouth before the pair were reunited at St. James’ Park, said: “We’re very pleased because Callum has been an integral part of our success.

“He’s an outstanding person, an outstanding footballer and I’m delighted he’s going to be with us for longer.

“He’s an incredibly motivated person and I’ve never seen Callum not motivated to score goals. I think that’s a great thing for a striker.

“He’s always there in training and in games, wanting to score goals, and I’m sure that’ll be driving him on to achieve more and more with Newcastle United at a very exciting time for the club.”