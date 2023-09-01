News

Now five Sky Sports matches confirmed to end of October – Newcastle v Manchester City added

Sky Sports have revealed that they are covering the Newcastle v Manchester City League Cup match.

The game set to played on Wednesday 27 September with an 8pm kick-off.

This makes it five Newcastle United matches (see below) to be shown live by Sky Sports up to the end of October.

Newcastle United official announcement on Sky Sports covering the Newcastle v Man City League Cup match – 1 September 2023:

‘A date has been set for Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup third round clash with Manchester City – and the tie will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

United will welcome Pep Guardiola’s men to St. James’ Park on Wednesday, 27th September, with kick-off set for 8pm BST.

And the contest, which pits last season’s Carabao Cup finalists against the current Premier League champions, is one of that week’s third round games to have been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of October 2023:

Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports