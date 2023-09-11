News

Now claimed Newcastle United star is having second thoughts on Scotland as Gareth Southgate reacts

Gareth Southgate has been talking about Elliot Anderson.

The three lions boss asked whether the Newcastle United star is being targeted for England.

This follows Anderson leaving the Scotland squad ahead of Friday’s 3-0 away win over Cyprus, which looks to have all but guaranteed them a place at next summer’s Euros in Germany.

The reason given at the time was an unspecified injury, but the instant response north of the border, appeared to be overwhelmingly concerns over whether Elliot Anderson would indeed be committing to Scotland.

Having appeared so far only in younger age groups for both England and Scotland, the 20 year old is still able to play for either, born in England but also having grandparents who qualify him for Scotland.

Now the Scottish Sun have claimed that after only two training sessions with the Scotland senior side, Elliot Anderson felt ‘uncomfortable’ and was having ‘second thoughts’ about committing to Scotland. So supposedly this leading to his departure from the Scotland squad rather than injury, so he could reconsider what he wants to do in terms of international football.

Of course, to have any choice, you need interest from elsewhere.

Ahead of the Scotland v England friendly on Tuesday night, Gareth Southgate asked if Elliot Anderson could be a target for England?

“I don’t know.

“We liked him and we do like him.

“We think Elliot Anderson is a player that is doing really well.

“Obviously, he was called into their (Scotland’s) squad earlier in the week and I don’t know what the position is at the moment.

“I saw he’s pulled out.

“Let’s see.

“That is something that (FA Technical Director) John McDermott and others at our organisation will be picking up.”

None of us of course know the truth for sure, whether it was injury or ‘second thoughts’ that prompted Elliot Anderson to leave the Scotland squad.

This is a longstanding regular situation that crops up, in terms of so many players who qualify to play for England AND also could play for one or more of the likes of Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

England don’t necessarily have the best players in the world BUT they do have a lot of very good players to choose from, far more than the other national sides listed above.

You look at somebody like Harvey Barnes who is now allegedly thinking about committing for Scotland due to Gareth Southgate completely ignoring him. Barnes is 25 and has brilliant goalscoring and assist stats in the Premier League these past four seasons, yet has played only 14 minutes in a friendly for England and hasn’t even made a squad for years.

With Elliot Anderson it is a double whammy. He turns 21 in November and from what we have seen is definitely a Premier League level player but not getting the chances as things stand to start for Newcastle, due to competition. Whilst realistically, if he did come out and say he only wanted to try and play for England, he would be battling to get in the England squad never mind team. England having so many young players with Premier League clubs, leading to stiff competition.

On the other hand, whilst I am not saying he would walk into the Scotland senior team, I certainly think Anderson is good enough to play for them and would at least stand a great chance of getting time on the pitch as a sub.