Now 9 Sheffield United players ruled out of Newcastle United match

The Sheffield United players are finding it tough.

The uplift to the Premier League proving a big ask so far.

Last season in the Championship, the pecking order was very clear.

Burnley clear at the top as champions with 101 points, Luton in third with 80 points and went up through the play-offs, whilst sandwiched in between, the Sheffield United players amassed 91 points and deservedly went up as the other automatically promoted team.

The Premier League matches so far though have produced only one point…

Sheffield United 0 Palace 1

Forest 2 Sheffield United 1

Sheffield United 1 Man City 2

Sheffield United 2 Everton 2

Tottenham 2 Sheffield United 1

Plus they lost at home to League One Lincoln in the Carabao Cup.

The Sheffield United players and fans desperately needing a lift.

So can they get it on Sunday against Newcastle United?

Well to compound their problems, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom finds himself without at least nine Sheffield United players (Info via Premier Injuries site) for this Newcastle match.

Having a look last season, at how much influence these nine Sheffield United players had on them finishing second and getting promoted, I found that the nine had a combined 238 Championship appearances last season for the club, so not as if these are all squad players who hardly, if ever, are involved.

Oli McBurnie – Suspended (38 Championship appearances last season 2022-23)

Daniel Jebbison – Illness (16 Championship appearances last season 2022-23)

Max Lowe – Ankle injury (26 Championship appearances last season 2022-23)

Ben Osborn – Groin / Pelvic injury (20 Championship appearances last season 2022-23)

John Fleck – Heel injury (26 Championship appearances last season 2022-23)

Rhian Brewster – Thigh injury (16 Championship appearances last season 2022-23)

Rhys Norrington-Davies – Thigh injury (15 Championship appearances last season 2022-23)

George Baldock – Calf strain (36 Championship appearances last season 2022-23)

John Egan – Knee injury (45 Championship appearances last season 2022-23)

In contrast, Eddie Howe on Friday reporting a very decent injury situation, Joe Willock is still out and not expected back until late October. However, apart from Joelinton missing as well (Howe says he could be back before October international break), it appears the NUFC Head Coach has a pretty much full squad to select from.