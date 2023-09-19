Opinion

Not even a Liverpool glory-hunter can take away my Champions League smile

I popped into the Building Society yesterday and Dave who works there, and somehow supports Liverpool asked me, “What’s happened to your team?”

I instantly responded with “Well we have just won against Brentford and play AC Milan in the Champions League tomorrow Davey lad.”

He dismissively shook his head and so I said to him, “That’s where your team wished they were this season, is it not?”

“We will be back in it again next season” came the reply.

It seems that being a glory-hunter has no limits or boundaries, some folk are brought up to think that Newcastle United are little more than imposters in their perfect footballing world.

My good friend Tony Mallabar has been keeping me up to date with the shenanigans in Milan. I honestly wish I was back with the boys but that was my sacrifice and ultimate loss when I gave up on the Ashley regime.

I love all the little videos Tony regularly sends me and it always cheers me up.

My two younger brothers went to the Brentford game on Saturday.

It was the first time that they had done that together in 15 years, and that is due to Wor Neale not boycotting like me, Wor Graeme and our late Da.

I said the other day that our Champions League campaign is a free hit.

It still is, but I reckon, we are still well capable of bloodying a few noses.

The sheer jealousy has been reaching boiling point on the mackem forums, any genuine fan who says they wish it was Sunderland playing in Milan gets slated as a Saudi loving apologist.

It is good that more even-minded folk around the country are beginning to accept that Newcastle United are now a good side, who have achieved our current status through hard work and tireless effort.

As for the ‘Mackem in Milan’ chants and banter, for me you can leave it out.

I am comfortable in the knowledge that they will never qualify for a European competition in the rest of my lifetime, probably never.

We are back in the Champions League after a 20 year hiatus, so enjoy it you Princes of Newcastle, embrace it you Kings of all of Tyneside.

The mackems can only dream of the experiences we have had on our travels and we are back ‘On the road again’ regardless of all their Canned Heat.