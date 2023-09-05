Opinion

Not a pattern of serial Newcastle United losers – This is the subtext

Not the smoothest of early seasons for Newcastle United.

The 5-1 win over Aston Villa, then followed by three defeats on the bounce.

Now we are into an international break.

A time to reflect and take stock.

Nobody is going to claim this as been a great opening to the 2023/24 Premier League season, however, this is not a pattern of Newcastle United as serial losers, not in my opinion anyway.

These were three very different matches, three very different games in how they played out, the only connecting thing for me was that the trio all ended up in defeat.

A lot of people seemingly wanting to make it into something a lot more dramatic than the actual reality.

The subtext is that these people, the usual suspects such as journalists, pundits and rival fans want to say that it adds up to serious problems at Newcastle United, that we should be doubting Eddie Howe and so on. Which I don’t really care about, however, I do care when it appears a very vocal minority of Newcastle United fans are calling (wishing???) it the same.

I find it all very reminiscent of around six months ago, three defeats in a row against Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City led to a very similar reaction from what I guess, are the very same people. That trio of defeats in very tough matches was followed by Eddie Howe winning eight of the next nine. The trolls / critics disappearing swiftly.

Once again we have the same situation, if you thought Eddie Howe was the right man before the season started (and especially after the 5-1 over Villa!) why would you suddenly think the opposite only a few weeks later?

Newcastle United haven’t been brilliant overall these last three matches but they were up against what look three of the strongest teams. If the opposition had been three mid-table or lower clubs then even these NUFC performances would in my opinion have reaped at least seven points from nine.

For those looking to make this into a disaster type scenario, it is embarrassing if they don’t acknowledge that all three of these matches were very tough games that Newcastle United could have potentially lost at any point of the season. The fact they were all lined up together was just absolutely sod’s law. To try and claim there is a connecting theme of supposedly just ongoing identical really poor performances is simply not true.

Manchester City.

They have won every single home game, in every single competition, in 2023. Every single one.

All 18 of them, including 7-0 v Leipzig, 4-0 Real Madrid, 3-0 Bayern Munich, 4-1 Arsenal, 4-1 Liverpool.

In the whole of 2023, Newcastle became only the third club, in all competitions to restrict Man City to one goal at the Etihad.

This isn’t something to celebrate BUT it is indication that Eddie Howe almost certainly put Newcastle United in the best possible position to get something from this match. None of us like seeing a largely negative approach but NUFC defended really well and restricted Man City to only four efforts on target.

It took an unstoppable wonder strike from Alvarez to win it, on another day Eddie Howe’s team could have been the first to avoid defeat at the Etihad since 2022.

Liverpool.

This was obviously the big one. If the final whistle had blown on 80 minutes and Newcastle United with six points from a possible none, or even six now from a possible twelve, then the hysterical over the top reaction we are seeing from a vocal minority, just wouldn’t be there.

This was a bad result but not a bad performance. Which I think is the crucial thing.

Far too often these days, whether it is journalists or fans or pundits, they take the eventual scoreline and use that to claim all sorts of things.

The facts are that 11 v 11 Newcastle United were easily the better team, then the first half as a whole NUFC were well on top.

As often happens in an 11 v 10 situation, especially against a good team, it becomes a very cagey affair with the ten men a goal down, looking to keep it at that before a late charge to try and snatch something.

The way that the hysterical ones are going on, you would think that Liverpool had been running rings around Newcastle with 10 men.

It was anything but. Up to the 81st minute the stats show Liverpool had two efforts on target, an early Diaz effort that was a comfortable save for Pope and I can’t even remember the other one, so guessing it was more of a pass back than serious threat on the Newcastle goal. Newcastle United struggled to create a load of clear cut chances but still had more than enough that could and should have ended the game as a contest.

Those goals didn’t come, due to Alisson, the woodwork, poor finishing, good defending and poor decision making at times in key attacking areas from Newcastle players.

Then on 81 minutes a pass was attempted to Nunez, Botman backtracking with the Liverpool striker was looking over his shoulder to see where the pass would go, the Dutch defender so unlucky to then see the pass actually hit him on the back of one leg and as he was running, it then bounced off the other leg and straight into the path of Nunez. It was from distance and from an angle, but Nunez hit a one in a hundred brilliant shot that was probably in the only spot where he could have beaten Pope.

A brilliant finish and just one of those where everything went right for the opposition and wrong for Newcastle. We then saw Botman injured and subbed, then NUFC undoubtedly rocked by failing to win, then hit with the second sucker punch which Liverpool’s quality attack are well capable of.

In the aftermath the Newcastle United fanbase was understandably very frustrated and angry. However, those who suggested that for sure NUFC would have won if Eddie Howe had done this or that, making out his decision making had been terrible. I find it embarrassing when some people are so clever after the event. Nobody knows what would have happened if something had been done differently.

This was the same starting eleven that had smashed Villa 5-1 a fortnight earlier, some fans might have picked a different eleven in their head but it was in no way a daft starting eleven as some hysterics would have you believe.

The same with the subs. The fanbase buzzing because at last we have strength in depth on the bench and able to bring on quality players with fresh legs in the form of Wilson, Barnes, Longstaff and Anderson, yet after the game these subs were a woeful mistake by Howe according to some. If only Eddie Howe had kept the starting eleven on, or if only he had taken this player / these players off instead. All of the top teams do it, especially when leading, bringing on fresh legs when they have very good replacements, to see out the final 20-30 minutes or so. You just know for a fact that the people going overboard on the subs, would be the same ones going daft if Eddie Howe hadn’t made subs and Newcastle had lost.

A lot of the critics saying Tonali and Gordon shouldn’t have gone off. Well, Tonali is still adapting and getting used to the pace of the Premier League, whilst Gordon had been excellent and put so much energy into the game. Only the players themselves would know how they were feeling at that point when subbed but for sure, if Eddie Howe had kept either of them on and they’d ended up picking up an injury as they tired, the same suspects would be saying why hadn’t they been subbed?

Brighton.

Goals change matches.

Newcastle started well and had some great situations to get the key first goal. Alexander Isak at the centre of Newcastle’s attacking play.

Brighton had played some of their usual good football in two thirds of the pitch but as so often happens, not seriously threatened to any great extent. Then Pope and Tonali combined to gift the crucial opening goal and a whole different scenario.

Newcastle United didn’t play well but this wasn’t the rout or worst ever NUFC display that some are wanting to claim.

Brighton only had six efforts on target, with the three goals, the shot saved during the move when eventually the first goal went in, then two comfortable saves for Pope. That is it.

The only two efforts on target in the second half for Brighton were the two goals. Not exactly suggesting a side tearing apart the opposition. Newcastle didn’t defend well at key moments but were punished every time, a brilliant Ferguson finish for the second and more shocking bad luck for NUFC as the third took a wicked deflection.

The actual truth of the second half was that Newcastle played not that bad but not that well. This was still more than enough to see them after the break have more shots than Brighton, more corners and 47% possession – which not many other teams have at the Amex Stadium. The second goal was a killer only seven minutes after Eddie Howe had made his attacking changes and Newcastle suggesting they were edging back into the contest and becoming more of a threat.

Since the start of April 2022, in the Premier League, Brighton have beaten (home and away) Man U three times (including a 4-0), Arsenal (twice away from home), Tottenham, Chelsea (twice, including a 4-1), Liverpool (3-0), plus a draw against Man City.

Now they have finally added Newcastle United to the list. It happens.

This is not an article claiming everything is great at Newcastle United, three defeats are three defeats and just like six / seven months ago when losing to Liverpool, Man U and Man City, Eddie Howe and his players now need to bounce back.

They can do it.

The performances overall haven’t been great these last three matches BUT they haven’t been the worst either. Newcastle United have been punished thanks to some great goals and failing to finish chances themselves.

The three defeats have seen only a combined 14 shots on target from the opposition (Man City 4, Liverpool 4, Brighton 6) and 6 goals coming from those 14 on target. In reality, I would say that only maybe 8 or 9 of those 14 were serious efforts and Nick Pope unlucky to see so many great strikes punish them (and the deflected one). This is what the best teams are capable of AND what Newcastle United did so many times last season, especially the last couple of months in April / May.

As I said earlier, the subtext of a lot of this over the top reaction, is to try and start a bandwagon rolling that claims Eddie Howe is under pressure in his job.

Yes, he is always under pressure every day, every match, as he works to deliver for ourselves and the football club.

However, after what he has shown these past 22 months, especially since January 2022 when he had settled in and started to bring in his own players and transform those he inherited, he has done an astonishing job.

On top of that, he has selected what looks some great summer signings and that includes brave decisions when committing serious money on the likes of Minteh, Hall and Livramento, players aged 20 and under, always building for the longer term as well as the here and now.

To think some random out of work manager could come in and do a better job???

Give your head a wobble.