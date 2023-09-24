Opinion

No rotation for Eddie Howe this time but…

I have been seeing a lot of talk about Eddie Howe and the need for squad rotation.

Many Newcastle United fans seeing it as preferable / essential that the NUFC Head Coach mixes it up, makes changes after the midweek game at the San Siro.

I see it very differently.

I think we WILL see plenty of squad rotation in the weeks and months ahead, just not today.

Some fans might point to Eddie Howe having rotated his squad for that last Premier League game against Brentford.

However, as Howe himself said, that team selection wasn’t so much about rotating the squad, it was more about making decisions largely based on the players he had been able to intensively work with during the international fortnight. I remember Rafa Benitez often doing similar when he was at St James’ Park.

So for that Brentford match, Eddie Howe brought in Anderson, Longstaff, Botman and Barnes, who had all been at the training ground ahead of that game. Callum Wilson also came in for Alexander Isak, Wilson had played a few minutes for England as a sub in one of the two matches, Isak had started both of Sweden’s and played most of the minutes in each. Plus of course that was Callum Wilson’s first start of the season, whilst Alexander Isak had started all of the previous four NUFC matches.

Moving forward to today and this Sheffield United match.

As I say, I don’t see squad rotation for Eddie Howe today.

If he does make changes from the AC Milan match, I think it will simply be a case of basing it on the form of players, who he thinks are the best available eleven.

Whilst clearly it was a full on match for the Newcastle players against AC Milan, especially with the humidity and 30 degree heat, I think Eddie Howe and NUFC have hit lucky with this opening Champions League fixture in terms of timing.

Having a Tuesday CL fixture and then the next Premier League match moved back to the Sunday for TV purposes, has meant five days between the two matches, unlike the usual three, maximum four, that is the usual norm.

So, I think this freak early season benefit allows Eddie Howe to pick whatever team he wants at Bramall Lane, apart from those injured, namely Joelinton and Joe Willock.

Plenty of squad rotation WILL be coming up very soon, starting on Wednesday night.

I have seen all kinds of ‘interesting’ claims from Newcastle fans saying who should and shouldn’t be playing, who Eddie Howe will be playing ‘for sure’ and so on.

Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, two of those regularly mentioned.

I think for sure, Eddie Howe could be planning on unleashing this exciting young talented pair on Wednesday night against Man City, but not today in Sheffield.

Hopefully the first choice eleven can get another three points on the board today and then Eddie Howe having the freedom to give some players a chance, who have little / none up until now this season.

As you can see below, plenty of matches coming up in quick succession, so Eddie Howe will be fully aware of the need to rotate the squad where necessary.

Newcastle United matches:

Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports