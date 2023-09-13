News

Nightmare night for Alexander Isak

Having starred and scored in Saturday’s 3-0 away win in Estonia, Alexander Isak was hoping for more of the same on Tuesday night.

Sweden needed a big performance against second in their Euro qualifying group Austria, a home win for the Swedes would take them to within a point of Austria with then three more games to play. The top two in the group automatically qualifying and Belgium looking nailed on to get one of the two places.

Instead, it was a nightmare night for Alexander Isak and his international teammates.

Having experienced the agony of missing out on the Qatar World Cup in the play-offs, Sweden now look to have seen any hopes of automatic qualification disappear for next year’s 2024 Euros in Germany

Shocking defending at the back saw Sweden help gift three goals in 16 second half minutes in this key Euros qualifier.

The Newcastle United striker subbed on 83 minutes with the game lost and the stadium having pretty much emptied by that point. Sweden getting a consolation goal in the final minute.

Sweden are now seven points adrift of both Belgium and Austria with three games left to play

Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries in September 2023:

Wednesday 6 September

England Under 19s 0 Germany Under 19s 1

A first ever appearance for the England Under 19s, as sub Lewis Miley helped the young lions control the later stages, but despite their dominance and very good chances created, couldn’t find an equaliser in this friendly played on the Costa Brava.

Thursday 7 September

Paraguay 0 Peru 0

Incredibly frustrating for Miguel Almiron, as Paraguay drew their first World Cup qualifier. Absolutely battering Peru who didn’t have a single effort on target and the visitors having to play the entire second half a man down, after Advincula picked up a red card just before the break.

Paraguay hitting the woodwork four times, the visiting keeper playing the game of his career and the Peru goal leading a charmed life.

Friday 8 September

Cyprus 0 Scotland 3 (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia 0 Portugal 1

Martin Dubravka fortunate to escape serious injury after a beyond reckless challenge from Cristiano Ronaldo saw the striker’s studs end up in the face of the Newcastle keeper.

Thankfully Dubravka able to continue after lengthy treatment, Ronaldo somehow ending up with only a yellow card. Fernandes with the Portugal goal which leaves Slovakia second in Group J after five of the ten Euro qualifying group matches. Slovakia on 10 points and ahead of Luxembourg on goal difference, whilst five points behind group leaders Portugal.

Brazil 5 Bolivia 1

Bruno Guimaraes makes first ever start in an international in his home country, puts in excellent performance in this World Cup Qualifier. That included a top quality assist for Rodrygo to score the third. Bruno Guimaraes subbed on 71 minutes with the score 4-0, Joelinton replacing his Newcastle United teammate as he made his third appearance for Brazil.

Saturday 9 September

Estonia 0 Sweden 5

Alexander Isak back to form and a very good performance as he capped his display with a dominant power header, scoring the third in this vital Euros qualifier win.

England Under 19s 4 Switzerland Under 19s 2

A special day for 17 year old Lewis Miley, as he made his first start for the England Under 19s in this friendly. Played on the Costa Brava, the NUFC teenager unlucky not to register and assist due to a dubious offside decision.

Ukraine 1 England 1

England struggling to a point with Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier unused subs.

Played in Poland, Zinchenko gave Ukraine a 26th minute lead in this Euros qualifier, before Kyle Walker equalised just before the break.

North Macedonia 1 Italy 1

Sandro Tonali put in a vey decent performance, so unlucky not to give Italy the lead when a great run ended with his left foot shot coming back off the post. Immobile did give Italy the lead just after half-time but a late free-kick equaliser was a huge blow to the visitors who had dominated most of the match.

Kosovo 2 Switzerland 2

Fabian Schar played the full game of this Euros group qualifier, Reassuring Newcastle fans as to his fitness.

Switzerland are still unbeaten, top of the group and looking set to qualify, but they were rocked by a 94th minute Kosovo equaliser that took two points away from them.

Monday 11 September

Slovakia 3 Liechtenstein 0

An eighth clean sheet in his last eleven internationals, as Martin Dubravka and Slovakia easily win this latest Euros Qualifier.

Tuesday 12 September

Sweden 1 Austria 3

Scotland v England (Elliot Anderson, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Friendly (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury)

Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Switzerland v Andorra (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

Italy v Ukraine (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

Peru v Brazil (Joelinton and Bruno) World Cup Qualifier