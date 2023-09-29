News

Next two Newcastle United matches hit by strikes

The next two upcoming Newcastle United matches are set to be impacted by strikes.

With many fans facing extra issues when travelling to and from St James’ Park.

This official club announcement explaining the details on these strikes affecting the Newcastle United matches in the next week.

Official club announcement regarding these next two Newcastle United matches – 29 September 2023:

Employees of both Go North East and Northern Rail will be on strike on Saturday, 30th September, when Newcastle United take on Burnley in the Premier League, and Wednesday, 4th October, the day of Newcastle United’s Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain.

Bus depots affected by the strike action are Consett, Gateshead, Hexham, Percy Main/North Shields, Sunderland and Washington. This means it’s likely many Go North East bus services will not operate.

Meanwhile, strike action by Northern Rail means no Northern train services will be running.

As a result of the strike action Metro services will be extremely busy as more bus and rail customers look for alternative transport options.

Supporters attending the games at St. James’ Park this weekend or on Wednesday night are therefore advised to plan their travel ahead, allow additional time for their journey and, if they’re able, consider walking to the stadium.

People not going to the game should avoid the crowds by not travelling where possible.

For help planning your journey, use the Nexus live travel map.

Go North East strike dates:

Saturday, 30th September to Friday, 6th October inclusive

Saturday, 14th October to Friday, 20th October inclusive

Northern strike dates:

Saturday, 30th September

Wednesday, 4th October

For the latest strike information

Go North East – visit gonortheast.co.uk or @gonortheast on X

Northern – visit northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes or @northernassist on X