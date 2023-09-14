News

Newcastle v Manchester City tickets – Sale (by ballot) details now made public

For those looking to get Newcastle v Manchester City tickets, details / timings have now been made public.

This League Cup third round match is actually only 13 days away now and the club have finally revealed the relevant info.

To get Newcastle v Manchester tickets, a ballot will open this Thursday morning.

This is we understand a ballot for members AND season ticket holders, that is apart from those ST holders who signed up for the League (Carabao) Cup scheme that guarantees them tickets.

The match is an 8pm kick-off on Wednesday 27 September and to have a chance of getting Newcastle v Manchester City tickets, this is what the official NUFC ticketing site now says:

Ballot Opens:Thursday 14th September,10am

Ballot Closes: Monday 18th September, 10am

Ballot is run: Tuesday 19th September

Successful applicants notified by Tuesday 19th September, 1pm

A very busy schedule coming up for Newcastle United and apart from during international breaks, every midweek there is a match. This Man City game comes between Sheffield United away on a Sunday and Burnley’s trip to St James’ Park the next Saturday.

The club normally put out an announcement ahead of all ticket ballots and so I assume one will happen this morning for the Newcastle v Manchester City tickets. Plus fans (members and season ticket holders) usually get an email, with a link to click to enter each ticket ballot, which again, I assume will be sent out this morning.

The Man City match will be decided on the night, going straight to penalties (if needed) with no extra-time.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 16 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports