Opinion

Newcastle United v PSG at St James’ Park first Champions League game? I would love it!

In just 18 days time we could be watching Newcastle United v PSG at St James’ Park.

The first of the six NUFC Champions League group matches to be played on either 19 or 20 September.

We will find out by Saturday morning at the latest just what order and where we will be playing PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, but I REALLY hope it is Newcastle United v PSG first up.

For those watching the Champions League group draw, the moment when Newcastle United were drawn out of the hat was quite something.

It was always going to be special for Newcastle United fans, whoever we were matched up with, but it was THE moment of the entire draw.

The whole room of gathered dignitaries appeared to take a huge collective intake of breath when Newcastle United were added to PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, very audible gasps of shock / delight clearly coming across on our laptops and phones as we watched the draw live.

This is surely what we all wanted, isn’t it?

A very big statement, Newcastle United are now back and competing!

It isn’t arrogance, it is just stating fact.

Nobody in that room last night thinks Newcastle United are a joke anymore, quite the opposite.

Instead, they think Newcastle United are serious contenders. The bookies make Eddie Howe’s side eighth in the betting to win the whole thing and are favourites along with PSG to progress from the group.

Nobody, including / especially Newcastle United fans, are claiming success is a certainty, instead it is the case that we just think we can be competitive and if things fall right, NUFC can progress from this proverbial group of death.

I see some Newcastle supporters reacting negatively to the draw.

I can’t quite get my head around when after waiting two decades for another go at the Champions League I am seeing some NUFC fans crying on because we didn’t get Dynamo Sunderland or Red Star Wigan in our group.

Two of the biggest moments in Newcastle United Champions League history saw us up against unfancied opposition in Croatia Zagreb and Partizan Belgrade, we scraped through against one and in the other they are still looking for the ball after Alan Shearer blazed his penalty over the bar at the Gallowgate End in that horrific shootout 20 years ago.

Twenty years and four days later, after that Partizan Belgrade nightmare, we get a dream group against PSG, Dortmund and AC Milan.

It really is the perfect group in so many ways.

Who is everybody talking about after the Champions League draw…

Man City, Man Utd and Arsenal barely getting a mention!

It is Newcastle United making all the headlines.

The Newcastle United owners certainly will be absolutely loving this, they want our club to be massive and known by everybody around the world.

There are no guarantees on winning any match, as we discovered to our cost in the final ten minutes last weekend.

However, football is all about creating memorable moments.

Yes, our enemies never cease to remind us about the lack of modern day silverware but so what, none of us started supporting Newcastle United because of trophies.

We love brilliant games, brilliant moments and if a trophy is the eventual outcome then it’s a bonus.

I was lucky enough to be there when we beat Juventus, Feyenoord, Barcelona and others, back in the day.

Time now for us to watch more memorable moments.

I think it will be perfect if it is Newcastle United v PSG at St James’ Park in 18 or 19 days time, the chance to really get into this from the very first whistle.

Newcastle United are back and now just a case of players and fans giving their all at every match.

The very fact that it appears to be such a tough group, immediately lifts so much pressure and expectation from Newcastle United.

We just need to give it our best shot and if Newcastle United progress through this group, it will be talked about for many years. Plus, what massive confidence if they do go through, as the knockout opposition can’t be much tougher than this lot.

Champions League group stage draw – 31 August 2023

GROUP A

Bayern Munich, Man Utd, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

GROUP B

Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

GROUP C

Napoli, Real Madrid, Sporting Braga, Union Berlin

GROUP D

Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad

GROUP E

Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

GROUP F

PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United

GROUP G

Man City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

GROUP H

Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Dontesk, Royal Antwerp

During the Champions League group draw, fans informed that by Saturday morning at the latest we will find out which matches will be played when.

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League draws

Group stage: 31 August 2023

Round of 16: 18 December 2023

Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 15 March 2024

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage matches

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

The dates of the 2023/24 knockout stages of the Champions League:

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024