Newcastle United updated fixture schedule – Now including the 6 Champions League group matches

With the six Champions League group matches announced on Saturday morning, we have updated the Newcastle United fixtures.

Down below you will find all the confirmed NUFC games up to and including Wednesday 13 December when Newcastle play AC Milan at home.

The list includes all Premier League matches up to the end of October 2023 and the Man City game in the League Cup.

However, TV changes for the Premier League in November and December haven’t yet been announced, so those games are in bold in brackets – TBC (To Be Confirmed))

With the Champions League group matches having been announced and dates / times allocated, it now looks guaranteed that the Brentford home match will be pulled back to Saturday 16 September, to allow three days gap before AC Milan away.

Newcastle United confirmed matches up to and including AC Milan at home on 13 December 2023:

Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)

Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

(Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal – Waiting for TV changes so TBC)

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

(Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle – Waiting for TV changes so TBC)

(Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea – Waiting for TV changes so TBC)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle v Man U – Waiting for TV changes so TBC)

(Tuesday 5 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle – Will be shown live on Amazon Prime but waiting for them to announce dates and times so TBC)

(Saturday 9 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle – Waiting for TV changes so TBC)

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports