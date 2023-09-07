Newcastle United transfer window summer 2023 final count – 8 in and 16 out
The Newcastle United transfer window has finally closed for business.
After 80 days of excitement, frustration and tension, the window closed at 11pm on Friday 1 September 2023.
In 116 days we can do it all again, when in 1 January 2024 it all kicks off once more.
However, time to review what turned out to be a very busy Newcastle United transfer window, as Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth have overseen recruitment at all levels of the club.
Isaac Hayden the very final piece of action, as he left on loan for Standard Liege some days after the window closed in England, this due to the fact that in Belgium their window stays open a number of days beyond that.
Newcastle United transfer window summer 2023 – The ins
Yankuba Minteh – The 18 winger an £8m buy from Odense, plus future add-ons
Reece Byrne – A 19 year old goalkeeper bought in from Bohemians
Sandro Tonali – The midfielder a £52m buy from AC Milan, plus future add-ons
Harvey Barnes – The winger a £38m buy from Leicester City, plus future add-ons
Tino Livramento – The 20 year old defender a £32m buy from Southampton, plus future add-ons
Lewis Hall – The 18 year old left sided player on an initial loan but with obligation to buy in summer 2024 for £30m, once making a token number of appearances
Cathal Heffernan – An 18 year old defender brought in from AC Milan
Travis Hernes – The 17 year old Norwegian midfielder bought in from Shrewsbury Town.
Newcastle United transfer window summer 2023 – The outs
Chris Wood – Sold to Nottingham Forest for £15m after triggering permanent move following initial loan
Matty Bondswell – Loan deal to Newport County
Yanuba Minteh – Loan move to Feyenoord
Kell Watts – Loan move to Wigan
Karl Darlow – Sold for £400,000 to Leeds
Jamal Lewis – Loan move to Watford
Allan Saint-Maximin – £23m sale to Al Ahli
Harrison Ashby – Loan deal to Swansea
Max Thompson – Loan move to Northampton
Garang Kuol – Loan deal to FC Volendam
Ryan Fraser – Loan deal to Southampton
Jay Turner-Cooke – Loan move to St Johnstone
Cameron Ferguson – Loan deal to Forfar
Jeff Hendrik – Loan deal to Sheffield Wednesday
Joe White – Loan move to Crewe
Isaac Hayden – Loan move to Standard Liege
So in total, sixteen deals seeing players heading out of St James’ Park, with eight coming in.
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk