Newcastle United transfer window summer 2023 final count – 8 in and 16 out

The Newcastle United transfer window has finally closed for business.

After 80 days of excitement, frustration and tension, the window closed at 11pm on Friday 1 September 2023.

In 116 days we can do it all again, when in 1 January 2024 it all kicks off once more.

However, time to review what turned out to be a very busy Newcastle United transfer window, as Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth have overseen recruitment at all levels of the club.

Isaac Hayden the very final piece of action, as he left on loan for Standard Liege some days after the window closed in England, this due to the fact that in Belgium their window stays open a number of days beyond that.

Newcastle United transfer window summer 2023 – The ins

Yankuba Minteh – The 18 winger an £8m buy from Odense, plus future add-ons

Reece Byrne – A 19 year old goalkeeper bought in from Bohemians

Sandro Tonali – The midfielder a £52m buy from AC Milan, plus future add-ons

Harvey Barnes – The winger a £38m buy from Leicester City, plus future add-ons

Tino Livramento – The 20 year old defender a £32m buy from Southampton, plus future add-ons

Lewis Hall – The 18 year old left sided player on an initial loan but with obligation to buy in summer 2024 for £30m, once making a token number of appearances

Cathal Heffernan – An 18 year old defender brought in from AC Milan

Travis Hernes – The 17 year old Norwegian midfielder bought in from Shrewsbury Town.

Newcastle United transfer window summer 2023 – The outs

Chris Wood – Sold to Nottingham Forest for £15m after triggering permanent move following initial loan

Matty Bondswell – Loan deal to Newport County

Yanuba Minteh – Loan move to Feyenoord

Kell Watts – Loan move to Wigan

Karl Darlow – Sold for £400,000 to Leeds

Jamal Lewis – Loan move to Watford

Allan Saint-Maximin – £23m sale to Al Ahli

Harrison Ashby – Loan deal to Swansea

Max Thompson – Loan move to Northampton

Garang Kuol – Loan deal to FC Volendam

Ryan Fraser – Loan deal to Southampton

Jay Turner-Cooke – Loan move to St Johnstone

Cameron Ferguson – Loan deal to Forfar

Jeff Hendrik – Loan deal to Sheffield Wednesday

Joe White – Loan move to Crewe

Isaac Hayden – Loan move to Standard Liege

So in total, sixteen deals seeing players heading out of St James’ Park, with eight coming in.