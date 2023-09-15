Opinion

Newcastle United to vote on spending controls and £130m EFL financial settlement, along with other 19 PL clubs

An interesting exclusive concerning Newcastle United and the other 19 Premier League clubs.

The Times report that their information is that 20 PL clubs will vote on a £130m EFL financial settlement and spending controls.

Martyn Ziegler (Chief Sports Reporter at The Times) states that his information is that the Premier League clubs will meet on Thursday (21 September 2023), when the proposals will be put forward and voted on.

With then the EFL clubs having a meeting planned for the following week, when hopefully they will approve the proposals.

This is all part of the endless discussions / arguments as to how much support should be given to the clubs in lower league, from the money that flows in at the top end (Premier League).

As things stand, every Championship club (apart from those receiving parachute payments) will get £5.19 million in solidarity payments from the Premier League.

League One club will get £778,500 each.

League Two clubs receiving £519,000 each.

The Times report that if the new proposals are adopted that the Premier League clubs are set to vote on. it is likely to result in the clubs at the top of the Championship receiving up to £4 million extra a year each.

One of the big factors in these discussions is always parachute payments and the relatively massive amounts of money those clubs receive, compared to the Championship clubs (or lower) that they end up competing with.

As tings stand, if Premier League clubs are relegated, when it comes to parachute payments they receive £44m for their first season outside the Premier League, £36m the second and £16m the third season.

Obviously those figures absolutely dwarf what other Championship clubs (and those in lower divisions) will get, even if the new proposals are voted through by Premier League clubs.

However, when it comes to getting any vote through by Premier League clubs to significantly reduce parachute payments, it is all but impossible, with especially smaller clubs (generally the most likely to be relegated!) refusing to agree anything but a potential small reduction.

The Times say that their information is that these talks have been going on a long long time BUT are now set to reach an agreement amongst Premier League clubs and hopefully those in the EFL.

Martyn Ziegler giving this detail:

‘The proposal to be put to clubs is for the EFL to receive a sum of money tied to the Premier League’s media-rights income, which at the moment would mean around £130 million a year extra on top of the existing £110 million solidarity payments and £40 million youth development funding.

It is also expected to outline a merit system for distributing the extra money based on league position throughout the three EFL divisions — the same system used by the Premier League now. The proposal would also be to adopt Uefa’s new cost-control model, in which clubs will be restricted to spend only a fixed percentage of their revenue on wages and transfers.

There is still disagreement on what that percentage is — sources say the Premier League clubs want it to be 85 per cent of revenue while the EFL favours 70 per cent, the same as Uefa’s level — and how the parachute payments will work under the new system.

Furthermore, they also want relegated clubs to be able to spend 85 per cent of their revenue while they are receiving parachute payments in the Championship, even if the rest of the division is limited to 70 per cent.’