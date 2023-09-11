Opinion

Newcastle United ticketing shambles – Thousands of fans make feelings known

Newcastle United ticketing has become a regular talking point amongst fans.

A whole range of issues / problems highlighted.

However, rather than the Newcastle United ticketing issues improving, they appear to be getting ever worse.

Anyway, NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) have done a survey of fans with regard to the various Newcastle United ticketing (home) issues.

They asked both members and non-members a range of questions and almost five and a half thousand responded.

So, very decent numbers contributing and you can access the results of the NUST online, or in PDF form.

Well worth a read.

My conclusions about Newcastle United ticketing issues

I have seen countless examples of fans blaming the Newcastle United ticket office staff for the problems that so many supporters are experiencing.

I’m sorry, but this is like walking into your usual supermarket, then kicking off big style with the minimum wage staff because your usual brand of baked beans has been substituted for a different brand!

When it comes to the Newcastle United ticketing issues, this is the owners and their senior staff who are ultimately to blame.

I think a combination of nowhere near enough resources and/or expertise having been put in place.

We are talking spending on senior staff with expertise to run the ticketing operation and/or IT side of things.

Also, the numbers of normal staff needed to cope.

Whilst is the ticketing website even fit for purpose and should the club have totally replaced it, if it isn’t able to do the necessary.

We aren’t talking rocket science here, or a task that is so big it is unreasonable to think it could and should have been tackled, in terms of the technology.

Instead, we are talking about relatively simple straightforward tasks the technology needs to be able to do, plus we are talking in the tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of members and season ticket holders at most, not tens / hundreds of millions of people.

I also have a gut feeling but I hope I’m wrong, that the owners and senior employees at the club don’t see Newcastle United ticketing issues as a priority, especially as they are currently in a position of knowing demand far exceeds supply. Knowing all tickets will be sold, somehow, sometime!

The club are investing serious money in recruiting countless senior people, especially on the commercial side, in order to progress Newcastle United.

Are they doing the same when it comes to the ticketing side of things?

Well, to an outsider looking in, it wouldn’t appear so.

The Newcastle United ticketing site is a nightmare, so many faults and glitches, it is like playing a video game. How to navigate it is often such pot luck, error messages repeatedly appear and this leaves fans time after time wondering what to do.

So, many of the Newcastle United fans experiencing problems, then try to reach out for help, either emailing or ringing the ticket office.

Once again, I have seen many supporters blaming the normal ticket staff for then seriously long waits to get through on the phone, as well as many emails taking forever to answer, or indeed not at all. These particular issues very much prominent in the NUST survey feedback.

However, once again, we are talking about those at the top of the club who are responsible, not the workers at the bottom of the tree.

By not putting in the resources / expertise necessary on the Newcastle United ticketing side of the business, this is causing many of the problems for fans, that the normal ticket staff are then having to deal with. So the problems caused by not employing enough workers in the ticket office, are then massively made worse, by the fact that these extra problems are caused.

It appears obvious that there are simply far too many phone calls and emails for the number of staff to deal with.

This is of course not an uncommon thing.

In the rest of your day to day life, pretty much every business you deal with, skimps on the customer service side of things. If you are ringing a sales number to buy stuff you get the red carpet treatment, if you are ringing because they have taken your money and now you are experiencing problems, expect to be number whatever in the queue. Honestly, how many times have you simply given up in the end, because you have been waiting forever to speak to somebody?

Newcastle United are in such a strong position at the minute when it comes to dealing with ‘customers’, as they know that demand far exceeds supply and the ‘customers’ aren’t going to try a ‘competitor’ instead.

Here’s hoping they get things sorted sooner rather than later, put in the proper resources necessary to get the ‘customer’ experience running at a decent level.