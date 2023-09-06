News

Newcastle United star withdraws from international squad after training injury

Newcastle United star Elliot Anderson won’t be making his first senior appearance for Scotland in the next week.

With news now that he had withdrawn from the Scotland squad due to injury.

That means Elliot Anderson misses the Euro 2024 qualifier in Cyprus and the home friendly against England (full list of Newcastle United players on international duty below).

Elliot Anderson said to have picked up an injury in training on Tuesday and this news reported across the media north of the border, by the likes of the Scotsman and The Herald.

However, none of them specifying the exact nature of the injury.

The only positive is that some of the Scottish media are claiming that they understand that this is more of a knock than a serious injury and that Elliot Anderson has been sent back for treatment to Tyneside as a precaution, hopefully they’ll be proved right.

Elliot Anderson was excellent in pre-season and Newcastle’s top scorer in the friendlies, many fans thinking he deserved a place in the NUFC team to start the season. However, with such a lot of competition for places now, especially in midfield and on the wings, Eddie Howe not including Anderson in any of his four starting elevens so far, going with the same side each time.

Elliot Anderson restricted to four brief sub appearances totalling 64 minutes.

North of the border the main part of this injury story is the fact that until he actually turns out for the senior Scotland team, there remains the chance that the Tyneside born and raised NUFC star could switch to England, having turned out for both countries in the younger age groups.

Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries in September 2023:

Wednesday 6 September

England Under 19s v Germany Under 19s (Lewis Miley) Friendly – To be played on Costa Brava

Thursday 7 September

Paraguay v Peru (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Friday 8 September

Cyprus v Scotland (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia v Portugal (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Saturday 9 September

Ukraine v England (Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier – To be played in Poland

Estonia v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Kosovo v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

North Macedonia v Italy (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

Brazil v Bolivia (Joelinton and Bruno) World Cup Qualifier

England Under 19s v Switzerland Under 19s (Lewis Miley) Friendly – To be played on Costa Brava

Monday 11 September

Slovakia v Liechtenstein (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Tuesday 12 September

Scotland v England (Elliot Anderson, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Friendly (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury)

Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Sweden v Austria (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Switzerland v Andorra (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

Italy v Ukraine (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

Peru v Brazil (Joelinton and Bruno) World Cup Qualifier