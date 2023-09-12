News

Newcastle United star selected to start – Only third Scotland v England friendly in 34 years

It is Scotland v England tonight.

A 7.45pm kick-off at Hampden Park, a very special occasion.

As it is only the third friendly played between the two countries since 1989 (the two have met six times in World Cup and Euros matches as well in that time, although back in the 198os and beyond, Scotland and England played each other year after year, in the home internationals.

Those two Scotland v England / England v Scotland friendlies that have been played since 1989, ended:

14 August 2013 – England 3 Scotland 2

(Goals from Theo Walcott, Danny Welbeck, Rickie Lambert / James Morrison, Kenny Miller)

18 November 2014 – Scotland 1 England 3

(Goals from Andy Robertson / Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wayne Rooney (x2)

With both countries / teams looking nailed on to qualify for the 2024 Euros finals in Germany next summer, a rare time when both international sides look on the up.

For the record, the two nations have played each other 115 times – England 48 wins, Scotland 41 wins, 26 draws

Extra interest for Newcastle United fans, as Kieran Trippier has been named in the starting eleven for England, apparently set to play left-back, with Callum Wilson starting on the bench.

Ramsdale

Walker

Trippier

Rice

Guehi

Dunk

Foden

Phillips

Bellingham

Rashford

Kane