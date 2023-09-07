News

Newcastle United star gets nominated for Premier League goal of the month : Vote now!

The September 2023 Premier League goal of the month nominations have been revealed.

Eight goals in total competing for the accolade.

With the nominations including one Newcastle United strike, from Alexander Isak.

Please go HERE to go and register your vote for Alexander Isak, for the Premier League goal of the month award.

Premier League official announcement – 7 September 2023:

Eight of the best strikes in August 2023 have been shortlisted for the Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and you can help to decide who wins.

You, the fans, have until 12:00 BST on Monday 11 September to vote for your favourite from the shortlist below.

The winner will be chosen by the supporters’ votes combined with the choices from a panel of experts, and will be revealed next week.

Bukayo Saka v Forest

Jarrod Bowen v Bournemouth

Alexander Isak (2nd) v Villa

Gustavo Hamer v Forest

Kaoru Mitoma v Wolves

Luis Diaz v Bournemouth

Raheem Sterling (1st) v Luton

Kevin Schade v Palace

Vote HERE for Alexander Isak to be the winner of the August 2023 Premier League goal of the month.