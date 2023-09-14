Opinion

Newcastle United squad compared to our rival Premier League clubs (Does size matter?)

Now that all the Premier League clubs have confirmed their senior 25 man PL squads, how do Newcastle United compare to our biggest competitors?

My first observation is that we currently appear to be on a similar path to Arsenal and Man Utd, in that we each have a full squad to pick from after including the ‘minimum necessary’ 8 home grown players (more in fact in our cases – official definition below).

Spurs in contrast only managed to name 25 after signing James Maddison and Brennan Johnson as home growners – the latter only in the final days of the most recent transfer window of course.

Now it may surprise some people that nominating a squad of 25 players is far from a given. In fact, despite the Premier League’s undoubted wealth, nowadays there are always clubs who fail to do this (or perhaps who choose not to?). Eight Premier League clubs this season have not submitted a full allocation in fact – including five of our direct competitors.

Liverpool and Aston Villa for example have squads of only 22 and 23 players. Interestingly, despite including just six and seven home grown players respectively, both could still have signed one extra senior recruit – but didn’t.

Have Villa perhaps gambled on quality over quality by choosing to make a big money signing instead in Moussa Diaby?

Conversely, was Liverpool’s decision based more on how strong they assess their youth back-up to be to marquee signings like Mac Allister and Szoboszlai? Not least after adding Ryan Gravenberch – still young enough to be considered under 21 – to the likes of Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott?

And if the Scousers have indeed made the above call, does it suggest similarities with Brighton – whose strategy Chelsea definitely now seem to be copying?

Both Brighton and Chelsea have a squad of just 20 going into the start of this season – this despite naming a surfeit of home growners which actually would’ve permitted them to sign more non-home grown players than they did.

Brighton of course are widely respected for developing some of the best under 21 talent globally – combined with occasional sales at massive profit – and appear confident that the likes of Enciso, Buonanotte, Colwill, Gilmour and Ferguson can compensate for losing a Caicedo.

Naturally, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can now replicate this model, not least as they’ve invested considerably more to buy their young uns like Mudryk, Gusto, Madueke, Lavia and Cole Palmer.

And then there’s Man City. Who have included just seven home grown players in a squad of only 20, although, given their purchasing power, presumably this was out of choice.

Is this what NUFC should aspire to – signing a relatively small number of world-class senior players who are then each kept happy with large amounts of playing time and even larger pay packets? Meantime club management is confident it can supplement its senior squad whenever necessary, by summoning the absolute best young talent out there?

Witness most recently at Man City, Gvardiol, at a likely total cost well in excess of 100 million … for someone brought in as an under 21.

In summary then, is there maybe a discussion to be had about whether smaller is actually better?!

(Full squad lists and the official explanation of what constitutes a home-grown or Under 21 player can be found here)