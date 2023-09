News

Newcastle United players on September 2023 international duty – Full schedule detailed

A number of Newcastle United players on international duty in September 2023.

Euro 2024 qualifiers, World Cup 2026 qualifiers, friendlies…

Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries.

Wednesday 6 September

England Under 19s v Germany Under 19s (Lewis Miley) Friendly – To be played on Costa Brava

Thursday 7 September

Paraguay v Peru (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Friday 8 September

Cyprus v Scotland (Elliot Anderson) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia v Portugal (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Saturday 9 September

Ukraine v England (Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier – To be played in Poland

Estonia v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Kosovo v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

North Macedonia v Italy (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

Brazil v Bolivia (Joelinton and Bruno) World Cup Qualifier

England Under 19s v Switzerland Under 19s (Lewis Miley) Friendly – To be played on Costa Brava

Monday 11 September

Slovakia v Liechtenstein (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Tuesday 12 September

Scotland v England (Elliot Anderson, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Friendly

Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Sweden v Austria (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Switzerland v Andorra (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

Italy v Ukraine (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

Peru v Brazil (Joelinton and Bruno) World Cup Qualifier