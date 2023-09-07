Opinion

Newcastle United players not putting the effort in…?

The Newcastle United players have had a tough start to the season.

An opening weekend win over Aston Villa, but that then followed, by a trio of Premier League defeats.

It is Brentford at home up next in nine days time, the first of six PL games which at least on paper, look far better chances to pick up some more victories.

All kinds of debate amongst fans about the various Newcastle United players, both those who have been starting and the ones left out.

However, whatever anybody thinks about the quality of the performances so far, surely no argument about the effort put in.

Here is some interesting Sky Sports analysis after the first four rounds of Premier League matches, the teams who have done the most running in the games so far

Premier League distance covered per game (km)

Burnley – 118.1

Tottenham – 115.8

Man City – 114.4

Newcastle United – 113.4

Arsenal – 112.9

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 16 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports – League Cup

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports