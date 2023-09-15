News

Newcastle United player admits Serie A could be his next move

Serie A is a possibility for this Newcastle United goalkeeper.

Loris Karius admitting the likelihood for his next move.

The goalkeeper was named in the Newcastle United Champions League squad, as one of three goalkeepers, with Dubravka and Pope the other two.

Whilst when the senior 25 man NUFC Premier League squad was revealed this week, Eddie Howe named four goalkeepers, the same three plus Mark Gillespie.

Loris Karius is in his second season at Newcastle United but is a very publicly recognised figure in Italy, though that is massively due to his partner.

Diletta Leotta is a very famous TV presenter in Italy and so by association, the NUFC keeper has a much enhanced profile, which explains why he is regularly asked about whether a move to Serie A will happen.

The profile of the couple went up a few more notches at the end of last month when their first child was born, a girl they have named Aria.

In his latest interview with Italian media, Loris Karius once again asked, this time by Corriere della Sera, whether Serie A could be on the cards in the future, his quotes as translated by Sports Witness:

“It is a possible solution, which I consider.

“It could happen in the future.

“As a child I followed Inter, Milan and Juve matches on TV.

“But I don’t want to move only based on Aria and Diletta. I’m waiting for a good job opportunity.

“Most of the time we (Karius and his partner, plus child now) are distant, of course.

“We talk a lot on the phone, we make video calls with FaceTime. Diletta comes to visit me as soon as she can, but it’s not easy.

“Our plan is to be together for the rest of our lives.”