Newcastle United owners with new huge cash injection into club – Official confirmation imminent

In ten days time, it will be exactly two years since these Newcastle United owners arrived.

A near decade and a half of regression under the previous owner, as the only ambition shown by Mike Ashley was to personally benefit as much as possible from his (and his retail empire’s) association with our football club.

The keys to St James’ Park finally handed over to the new Newcastle United owners on 7 October 2021.

Since then, incredible progress has been made, on and off the pitch.

That though comes at a price.

Mike Ashley having dragged the club down into such a desperate state, those new / current Newcastle United owners having a massive job on to turn things around, both on the football and business / finance side of things.

As well as the £305m to buy the club, these current Newcastle United owners have made a number of cash injections into NUFC, in order to help progress their short, medium and long-term plans as swiftly as possible.

Official confirmation is now imminent, with the Newcastle United owners putting a new huge cash injection into club.

The following has now appeared on the Companies House website and was received by them (Companies House) for filing on 26 September 2023:

JV1 Ltd is the company controlled by the Reuben Brothers (RB Sport) and Amanda Staveley (Cantervale),which was used as the financial vehicle by them, to manage their stake in Newcastle United. Between them they own 20% (10% Reubens, 10% Amanda Staveley) with the Saudi Arabia PIF owning the other 80%.

The above companies house filing, shows that the Reubens and/or Amanda Staveley, issued 12m new shares of £1 each back on 22 August 2023 (the filings always show up at Companies House at a later date).

How is this relevant to Newcastle United?

Well, this is the means by which Amanda Staveley and the Reubens have previously put in their share of the money, when the Newcastle United owners collectively have put further cash into the club previously. So, the money is put into this JV1 account / company in the form of creating new shares, then that money is transferred into Newcastle United in the form of new shares.

You then connect up the JV1 Companies House update above, with this Newcastle United Limited one that was received by Companies House for filing back on 7 September 2023, creating 60m worth of new shares:

So, whilst Companies House received the two filings 19 days apart, the two transactions happened on exactly the same day, 22 August 2023.

JV1 created / declared £12m worth of new shares and NUFC at the same time then declared £60m of new shares, £12m is exactly 20% of £60m, as per the ownership split (20% Amanda Staveley and Reubens, 80% Saudi Arabia PIF).

Safe to say that very soon we will see the club formally announce via the official website / social media, that this new / latest £60m cash injection has gone into the football club from the Newcastle United owners.

The £60m going in to help build on their initial (and ongoing) investment, the money to support the day to day running of the club and of course, it helped finance the summer transfer spending.

Just in case you are doubting what I am saying, this is the way it has been repeatedly done (first shows up publicly) by the new / current Newcastle United owners, when investing further money in their business / our club.

This below for example, shows the matching transactions in October 2022 when the Newcastle United owners injected £70.4m extra into the club (more recently, other filings and later confirmation by the Newcastle United owners showed a further £57m put into NUFC in February 2023).

This was JV1 back on 27 October 2022, creating £14.08m worth of new shares:

This was Newcastle United Limited back on 26 October 2022, creating 70.4m worth of new shares:

Newcastle United of course still playing catch up financially with the usual suspects, which was summed up this summer when whilst NUFC spent some big money, the ‘big six’ (other six members of the ‘big seven’??) all spent even more. In some cases a LOT more on new signings.