Newcastle United owners – Put massive new investment into the football club

The Newcastle United owners bought the club from Mike Ashley exactly 23 months ago.

The 7 October 2021 seeing Ashley become, at last, the former owner of the club after 14+ ambition-free years, where Mike Ashley had simply done everything he could to enrich himself and his retail empire, at the expense of the football club.

The new / current Newcastle United owners paid £305m to own the club.

However, subsequent cash injections, the latest made public on Thursday (7 September 2023), have taken the overall investment in the club to over £570m.

Official confirmation is now imminent, with the Newcastle United owners putting a new huge cash injection of £60m into the football club.

The following has now appeared on the Companies House website:

The above is the way that further investment in the club is always revealed, before they formally declare it themselves in a statement.

The Newcastle United owners are duty bound legally to file the info with Companies House.

This was the case with each of the previous further investment amounts put into the club, since the original takeover in October 2021, as detailed below.

The breakdown of where this £570m+ figure comes from:

7 October 2021 – £305m – This is the amount of money the new Newcastle United owners paid to Mike Ashley.

9 November 2021 – £38.5m – This additional amount of money invested into the club by the new Newcastle United owners.

24 January 2022 – £40.0m – This additional amount of money invested into the club by the new Newcastle United owners.

26 October 2022 – £70.4m – This additional amount of money invested into the club by the Newcastle United owners.

10 February 2023 – £57.0m – This additional amount of money invested into the club by the Newcastle United owners

22 August 2023 – £60.om – This additional amount of money invested into the club by the Newcastle United owners (Companies House shows the exact dates (as listed above) when the transactions happened).

These six figures above, totalling £570.9m.

So £305m originally paid to Mike Ashley, then the new Newcastle United owners now having committed another £265.9m into their investment / football club.

Newcastle United still playing catch up and this extra £60m put into the club, used for day to day running costs and of course, towards investment in new signings.